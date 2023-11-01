Mahindra Tractors Racing: Chase Briscoe Phoenix Race Advance

Sum up the 2023 season for the No. 14 team. “This year has been really trying for the No. 14 team. We had some really low moments and we’ve come back from that. I think we’re a lot stronger for it and, even if the results don’t show it, we are on the right track to finding the success that’s expected of us. There is still a long way to go. Everyone in this sport is always pushing and looking for new ways to find speed. We have to keep working to match that and eventually get ahead. It’s a never-ending fight to get better and we’ll keep working until we’re back to running up front every week and getting wins.” Phoenix is a great opportunity for the team to finish the season on a high note. Though the season hasn’t been what you hoped for, is it easier to go into the finale with confidence knowing you’ve performed well at Phoenix? “Yeah, that confidence will always be a little greater when we head to Phoenix. We’ve done well there, and we know what we need to do to be up front. There are still so many things that have to go right, but we have to keep ourselves in position to have that opportunity to do well. If you look at last week at Martinsville, we were up front to start the race and we slipped back a little, but if we hadn’t fought to stay in the top-10, there was no way we’d come out with our best finish. We know we can run up front, we just can’t do anything to take ourselves out of that.” TSC PR