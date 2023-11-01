Christopher Bell - No. 20 Rheem-DEWALT Toyota Camry TRD Preview - NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway

No. 20 Rheem-DEWALT Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes:

BELL AT PHOENIX RACEWAY : Christopher Bell will make his eighth NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) start at Phoenix Raceway this weekend. Bell was part of the Championship 4 in the 2022 season finale at Phoenix. Bell finished 10 th , rebounding from an incident on pit road late in the race.

Christopher Bell will make his eighth NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) start at Phoenix Raceway this weekend. Bell was part of the Championship 4 in the 2022 season finale at Phoenix. Bell finished 10 , rebounding from an incident on pit road late in the race. CHAMPIONSHIP CONTENDER: While this will be Bell’s second appearance in the NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4, he is no stranger to being a part of the title picture at NASCAR’s highest levels. In eight seasons competing full-time in NASCAR’s three national series, Bell has advanced to the championship race six times. He made his first Championship 4 appearance in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) in 2016 and followed that up by winning the NCTS Championship in 2017. Bell qualified for back-to-back Championship 4 races while competing in the Xfinity Series in 2018 and 2019 before advancing to his first NCS Final 4 last year.

While this will be Bell’s second appearance in the NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4, he is no stranger to being a part of the title picture at NASCAR’s highest levels. In eight seasons competing full-time in NASCAR’s three national series, Bell has advanced to the championship race six times. He made his first Championship 4 appearance in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) in 2016 and followed that up by winning the NCTS Championship in 2017. Bell qualified for back-to-back Championship 4 races while competing in the Xfinity Series in 2018 and 2019 before advancing to his first NCS Final 4 last year. FREQUENT FINALIST: This marks crew chief Adam Stevens’ seventh Championship 4 appearance since the format debuted in 2014. Before leading Bell and the No. 20 team to the finals the past two seasons, Stevens oversaw Kyle Busch’s No. 18 team for five consecutive Championship 4 appearances, including winning performances in 2015 and 2019.

This marks crew chief Adam Stevens’ seventh Championship 4 appearance since the format debuted in 2014. Before leading Bell and the No. 20 team to the finals the past two seasons, Stevens oversaw Kyle Busch’s No. 18 team for five consecutive Championship 4 appearances, including winning performances in 2015 and 2019. RHEEM GUESTS AT PHOENIX: Rheem is hosting over 105 guests this weekend at Phoenix. There are Rheem Executives Chris Peel (President and CEO), Greg Henry (Vice President & CFO), and Rich Bendure (President of Water Division). In addition, there are guests on-site from RSD Supply, Heating and Cooling Company, Baker Distributing, the Tankless Water Heater Division, Raypak, and Hajoca.

Rheem is hosting over 105 guests this weekend at Phoenix. There are Rheem Executives Chris Peel (President and CEO), Greg Henry (Vice President & CFO), and Rich Bendure (President of Water Division). In addition, there are guests on-site from RSD Supply, Heating and Cooling Company, Baker Distributing, the Tankless Water Heater Division, Raypak, and Hajoca. DEWALT HOOD: DEWALT will feature Progressive Roofing on the lower hood of the No. 20 at Phoenix this weekend. For more information visit https://progressiveroofing.us/

DEWALT will feature Progressive Roofing on the lower hood of the No. 20 at Phoenix this weekend. For more information visit https://progressiveroofing.us/ JGR AT PHOENIX: In 147 combined starts at Phoenix, Joe Gibbs Racing has earned seven NCS victories at Phoenix, 43 top-five finishes, 78 top-10s and 2,661 laps led. The championship-winning organization has won six pole awards with an average start of 11.6 and an average finish of 13.0.

In 147 combined starts at Phoenix, Joe Gibbs Racing has earned seven NCS victories at Phoenix, 43 top-five finishes, 78 top-10s and 2,661 laps led. The championship-winning organization has won six pole awards with an average start of 11.6 and an average finish of 13.0. RACE INFO: The NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway begins at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 5, 2023. The race will be broadcast live on NBC, Sirius XM 90, and MRN Radio.

From the Cockpit:

Christopher Bell: “The opportunity in front of me to become a Cup champion is the opportunity every race car driver dreams of. I can’t wait to get out there and enjoy the moment and try and make it happen. I feel like Phoenix is one of my best tracks on the schedule, it’s a place I know we can go out and win.”

JGR PR