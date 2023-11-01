Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Phoenix II Advance

Ross Chastain heads to Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Ariz., this weekend with one goal in mind, to capture his second win of the season.

Last year, the Worldwide Express driver came up 235 feet short in capturing a win and the championship. If he's able to cross the finish line first on Sunday, the Alva, Florida native would earn his second win of the season making it two consecutive seasons with multiple wins.

In addition to the one win so far this season, Chastain has accumulated nine top-five, 13 top-10 finishes and 483 laps led.

In preparation for Sunday's season finale, the Cup Series will have a 50-minute practice on Friday, followed by qualifying on Saturday afternoon culminating with the 312-lap race on Sunday afternoon.

Chastain's had finishes of second and third in two out of his last three races at the one-mile track.

"It been a good season, but we have one more chance to get the Worldwide Express Chevy into victory lane and I hope to be there," said Chastain. "Phoenix has been pretty good to me that last few times and it would be great to end the season with a win for all of our partners and everyone at Trackhouse."

If the Worldwide Express driver does make it into victory lane at the Arizona track, it will mark Chastain's second win in the Worldwide Express livery. He drove the No. 1 Chevrolet to victory lane with the Worldwide Express paint scheme in June at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway. He started from the pole position and led 99 laps en route to the win.

Worldwide Express will return to the Nos. 1 and 99 Chevrolet Camaros next season for multiple races.

NBC will broadcast Sunday's race at 3 p.m. ET.

Trackhouse Racing PR