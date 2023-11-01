United Rentals Racing: Ryan Preece Phoenix Season Finale Advance

|
Notes of Interest
● Wrapping Up in Phoenix: The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series campaign concludes this weekend on the desert mile oval at Phoenix Raceway with Sunday’s 312-lap race set for 3 p.m. EST with live coverage on NBC, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. The weekend will also wrap up Ryan Preece's first fulltime season in the Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) Cup Series stable. Preece and the No. 41 United Rentals Ford Mustang team are looking to end the season on a positive note. Preece will be back behind the wheel of the No. 41 for his second fulltime season with SHR in 2024.
● By the Numbers: Sunday’s race will mark Preece’s ninth Cup Series start at the Arizona track. His first came in 2015 and his 12th-place finish in March, after starting 25th, is his best Phoenix finish. In his eight previous Cup Series starts at Phoenix, Preece has completed 95.6 percent of laps attempted. He has also made three starts at Phoenix in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with a best result of fifth from the fifth starting position in the No. 18 for Joe Gibbs Racing in November 2018.
● About United Rentals: United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI), the largest equipment rental company in the world, is back on the No. 41 SHR Ford Mustang, serving as the primary sponsor for the final time in 2023. The partnership began with the non-points Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum, Feb. 4-5 in Los Angeles. United Rentals has an integrated network of 1,449 rental locations in North America, 13 in Europe, 27 in Australia and 19 in New Zealand. In North America, the company operates in 49 states and every Canadian province. The company’s approximately 24,700 employees serve construction and industrial customers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and others. The company offers approximately 4,700 classes of equipment for rent with a total original cost of $19.3 billion. United Rentals is a member of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, the Barron’s 400 Index and the Russell 3000 Index®. The company is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. Additional information about United Rentals is available at UnitedRentals.com.
● Turns for Troops – Making Every Lap a Lap of Honor: Join United Rentals in supporting military veterans and families through the Turns for Troops program. United Rentals will donate $50 for each lap that one of its three sponsored drivers completes for specific races throughout the season. So far this season, Preece has completed 1,368 laps during the campaign, raising $68,400. This weekend, Preece has the opportunity to raise $15,600 if he completes all 312 laps at Phoenix Raceway. Funds from the Turns for Troops program go to SoldierStrong or Operation Homefront. Click here to learn more.
● Last Weekend: The Cup Series competed at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway on Sunday. Preece and the No. 41 team qualified ninth but struggled with drive at the outset on race day. Pit strategy varied throughout the field over the course of the race. The No. 41 team opted to take four tires during the final caution, sending Preece further back in the field for the ensuing restart. He drove to a 20th-place finish.
● Where He Stands: Preece heads to Phoenix 24th in the driver standings with 614 points.
Ryan Preece, Driver of the No. 41 United Rentals Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing:
You had a decent day at Phoenix earlier this season and it’s one of the tracks where SHR has shown strength this season. Your thoughts about finishing the season there?
What do you like most about racing at Phoenix?
What is one thing you can take from your first fulltime season in the Cup Series with SHR and implement heading into next season?
It was a busy week for you at Martinsville, starting with you winning the Modified Tour race on Thursday, then diving right into practice and qualifying for Sunday’s Cup Series race. What did that success on Thursday do for your confidence?
This weekend marks your teammate Kevin Harvick’s final Cup Series race as he heads into retirement. Kevin is someone that you’re very close to on a personal level, and you’re also a client of Kevin Harvick Incorporated. What has your relationship with Kevin meant to you and what will it be like without him in the No. 4 car next season?
