Ford Performance Debuts New Mustang For 2024 NASCAR Cup Series

Ford Performance has today unveiled the new Mustang for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series based on the Mustang Dark Horse®. After a busy year of Mustang racing news, this 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Mustang is the icing on the cake for the full family of performance Mustang cars.

Based on the seventh-generation Mustang, this Dark Horse version adds to the impressive lineup of racing Mustangs, and means that starting in 2024, Mustang will be eligible to race on six continents.

“What a crazy year it has been revealing our new global Mustangs for racing. The positive response from our fans around the world has been amazing, and we’re confident that this Mustang Dark Horse Cup car will be no different and that NASCAR fans will be excited to cheer us on next year,” said Mark Rushbrook, global director, Ford Performance Motorsports. “Our Ford Performance staff, together with our NASCAR race teams, have worked tirelessly in the wind tunnel developing this car, and I can’t wait to finally see it race on the track next season.”

Ford unveiled the all-new Mustang Dark Horse just over a year ago, marking the first new performance nameplate for Mustang since 2001. It is the most track-capable 5.0-liter V8 street-legal Mustang ever and has inspired the current roster of Mustang cars that started racing this year in the Repco Supercars Championship in Australia and Formula Drift series.

In the months ahead, Mustang Dark Horse racing variants will be eligible to compete in GT3 and GT4 classes globally and in addition, Dark Horse R will compete in the Mustang Challenge Series and many grassroots racing events.

“If she gallops as fast as she looks, it’s going to be a good year,” said Brad Keselowski, driver and co-owner of Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing after seeing the new NASCAR Cup model. “Mustang is an iconic American car made famous around the world. I think of how Mustang has evolved over the years and how NASCAR has evolved along with it and they’re just two brands that go together. I’m proud to get to drive it and proud to be able to compete for the win in this car.”

Mustang has been a fixture in NASCAR since coming to the Xfinity Series full-time in 2011 and immediately produced consecutive championships. Overall, Mustang has won a driver’s or owner’s championship in nine of 12 seasons in that series and captured manufacturer’s titles in 2011 and 2013.

“We’re excited to debut this new Mustang Dark Horse next year. I’m really pumped because Ford did an amazing job with it,” said Ryan Blaney of Team Penske. “I can’t wait for this to debut and drive it next year at the Coliseum and, hopefully, I can be the one to get the first win. That would be a cool accomplishment.”

Stewart-Haas driver Chase Briscoe echoed that sentiment saying, “I feel like we already have the best-looking Cup car out of the three manufacturers, but I’m definitely excited for the new body. I feel like the Ford Performance team does a great job of making our car to where it can still perform on the racetrack, but also tie into that look of the street car.”

Since coming to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2019, Mustang has won a manufacturer’s championship and series-best 18 races in 2020, and a driver’s championship with Joey Logano in 2022. Additionally, Mustang has won several marquee events, including the Daytona 500 twice, Southern 500 and Brickyard 400 once while also capturing the inaugural Clash at the Coliseum in the debut of the current Next Gen era.

In fact, Logano may have summed it up best when he saw the new car recently and said, “What I’ve learned over the years is every car looks good in Victory Lane, but if it looks this mean just sitting here, it’ll look even better in Victory Lane.”

The NASCAR Cup Series Mustang Dark Horse will debut on Feb. 4, 2024, as part of the Clash at the Coliseum exhibition race inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Ford Performance PR