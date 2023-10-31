Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 Boot Barn Ford Mustang Team Phoenix Raceway Competition Notes

COMPETITION NOTES: The 2023 season has been Todd Gilliland’s best in the NASCAR Cup Series, doubling his total number of top-15 finishes from 2022 (Gilliland has 11 top-15 finishes). Gilliland and the team look to close out the 2023 season with a win at the Arizona track. Gilliland has a career best finish of seventh at the one-mile oval in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and 19th in the Cup Series. CREW CHIEF RYAN BERGENTY: “We have a good season together. This was our first year together, and you have ups and downs, but overall, Todd has been great. We can be better and Todd is only going to get more experience, too. But, we want to celebrate this year with a good result on Sunday.” DRIVER TODD GILLILAND: “The team and I have shown a lot of improvement from last year. The 10 top-15 finishes is double what I had in my rookie season. I’m already looking forward to what the 2024 season has in store. “I can’t thank Boot Barn enough for their partnership this year. They have really engaged with the fans, and I enjoy being a part of that. It has been fun.”