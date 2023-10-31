FedEx Racing Express Facts – Phoenix Raceway

Sunday Race Info

Race: NASCAR Cup Series Championship

Date/Time: Sunday, November 5 / 3 p.m. ET

Distance: 312 laps / 312 miles

Track Length: 1 mile

Express Notes

Press Kit: Download the 2023 FedEx Racing press materials at www.fedex.com/en-us/racing/press-kit, including bios for Denny Hamlin, Chris Gabehart and Joe Gibbs Racing leadership, program highlights and statistics.

Season So Far: Through 35 races this season, Denny Hamlin has earned three wins, 14 top-five finishes, 18 top-10s, four pole awards, and 984 laps led – ranking him in the top three in all categories.

Martinsville Recap: Hamlin started fourth and finished third in last weekend’s race at Martinsville Speedway. The Chesterfield, Virginia native led 156 laps and also won stage one but came up eight points short of advancing to the Championship 4.

Phoenix Notes: In 36 career starts at Phoenix Raceway, Hamlin owns a pair of wins (2012 and 2019) to go along with 16 top-five finishes, 21 top-10s, two pole awards, and 854 laps led. Earlier this season, he started second at Phoenix before ultimately finishing 23rd after a pair of late-race restarts shuffled him out of his top-10 position.

Hamlin Statistics

Track: Phoenix Raceway

Races: 36

Wins: 2

Poles: 2

Top-5: 16

Top-10: 21

Laps Led: 854

Avg. Start: 9.6

Avg. Finish: 10.9

Hamlin Conversation – Phoenix

What is your outlook going to Phoenix this weekend?

“It’s definitely disappointing to not at least have a shot at the championship this weekend, but we’ve had a great season. I have an unbelievable team and we want to end the season on a high note. We still have the opportunity to finish in the top five in points for the fifth season in a row. That’s an accomplishment itself with the way this playoff format is and changing to the new car last season, so we do take pride in having that level of consistent performance.”

FedEx Along for the Ride at Phoenix Raceway : For this weekend’s race at Phoenix Raceway, Hamlin’s FedEx Toyota Camry TRD will feature FMYA on the b-post to recognize the station’s quick action and resilience during Hurricane Ian – a category-4 hurricane that devastated southwest Florida in September 2022. In the days and hours following the hurricane, the FMYA team worked quickly to deliver generators and hurricane supplies to many in need.

JGR PR