Ford Performance - Phoenix Championship Advance

HARVICK HOLDS PHOENIX RECORD
Sunday’s season finale will mark the end of Kevin Harvick’s Hall of Fame career and there isn’t a more appropriate place on the circuit to celebrate his accomplishments than Phoenix Raceway.
That’s because Harvick holds the record with nine career NASCAR Cup Series wins at the facility with his latest coming in 2018. That represents the most victories for Harvick at any track currently on the NASCAR schedule. Michigan International Speedway ranks second with six while New Hampshire and Richmond are next with four apiece.
In addition, Harvick goes into Sunday’s scheduled race having posted 20 consecutive top-10 finishes at Phoenix. The streak started in 2013 when he won the next-to-last race of the season, igniting a six-race stretch that saw him win five times, including four straight, and finish second once.