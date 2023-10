At the end of Stage 1, Blaney had worked his way to the front of the field to finish in P2. After a back-and-forth battle with Denny Hamlin, Blaney took the lead to win the second stage. The race featured a total of seven cautions, the most of any race at Martinsville since the introduction of the Next Gen car. During a 168-lap green-flag run to the finish, Blaney passed Stewart-Haas Racing’s Aric Almirola on Lap 478 of 500. Twenty-two laps later, Blaney took the checkered flag 0.899 seconds ahead of Almirola and advanced to the Championship 4. Blaney joins fellow Round of 8 winners Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell along with William Byron in the race for the 2023 NCS title.