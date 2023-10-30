Tuesday, Oct 31

RCR NCS Race Recap: Martinsville Speedway NK Photography Photo

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops CLUB/TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet Team Make Progress Throughout Martinsville Speedway Race to Earn 23rd-Place Finish  
 

“It was a long 500 laps today in the Bass Pro Shops CLUB/TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet. We missed it a little bit in practice and qualifying on Saturday. This field is so close and it felt like we were playing catch-up the rest of the weekend. Our Chevy was tight in the middle and needed more forward drive to begin the race, but crew chief Keith Rodden and the RCR team made adjustments throughout the race that got our No. 3 Bass Pro Shops CLUB/TRACKER Off Road Chevy handling pretty good. We had three penalties on pit road and it's hard to recover from that. We will head to Phoenix Raceway and aim to finish the 2023 season on a strong note.”

-Austin Dillon

Hard-Fought Finish For Kyle Busch And The No. 8 BetMGM Chevrolet Team at Martinsville Speedway  
 

“We were just too loose in the No. 8 BetMGM Chevrolet for much of the race at Martinsville Speedway today. Crew chief Randall Burnett and everyone on the BetMGM Chevrolet team worked hard and we made several adjustments to fight our loose handling condition and give us more grip. We were set back by an unscheduled pit stop for a loose wheel early in the race. By the end of the race, we were pretty decent. We were about the same as everybody else, but it’s hard to make up distance when you lose track position early. Certainly not the day we wanted. We’re going to do everything we can to finish our season on a high note next weekend at Phoenix Raceway."

 

 -Kyle Busch

RCR PR

