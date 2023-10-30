NCS: Blaney wins Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway; Championship 4 set for Phoenix

Two drivers needed to win to get in with Martin Truex Jr. starting on the pole for the second week in a row with Hamlin not far behind in fourth. Both coming off a disaster at Homestead last weekend between wrecks and expired engines moved both below the cut line.

Hamlin battled with Gibbs for several laps before taking over the second spot, but by the time that battle had finished Truex had already moved out to a one second lead that would take Hamlin better than 40 laps to catch up to him while the worked heavy traffic. Once Hamlin would get to the bumper of race leader Truex with 47 laps completed he would quickly dispense of the No. 19 machine taking control of the race.

Passing 100 laps complete the race would continue relatively clean until Bowman would get irritated with Burton getting into the bumper of the No. 21 loosening him up through the turn before Burton would break totally loose off turn two also wrecking Bowman who had started the chain of events.

Stage one would end with Hamlin taking the stage win over Blaney, Truex, Briscoe and Keselowski. However, Byron who came into the day further ahead of the cut line on points only would finish the stage in 12th with no points dropping him below the line early in the race.

The beginning of the second stage would fare no better for Byron after getting stuck on the outside line on the restart getting passed by multiple cars before frustration set in with Reddick moving Byron out of the way causing the team to continue losing spots and points. During the previous caution the team would try to fix the car and do something different than the leaders by taking two tires.

While closing in on 200 laps complete Blaney would begin to reel in the leader inch by inch finally taking the lead away with 194 complete.

Caution would once again be displayed for the third time of the day when Bell would make contact with Newman spinning him through the turn. This would be to the benefit of Reddick who had just gone a lap down to Blaney after the two made contact as Blaney was making the pass and Byron who was three cars away facing the similar fate of going a lap down.

However, during the caution Truex would come off pit road in the second spot but would get hit by a speeding penalty being sent to the tail of the field. Truex was also in a must win situation to advance to Phoenix.

Hamlin and Blaney would fire off on the restart with each out beating and banging on each other’s bumper and side fenders swapping the lead back and forth for several laps before Blaney would finally clear with the lead.

Stage two would come to an end with Blaney taking the stage win and in position to take a spot in the championship weekend with Hamlin coming in second while also tied with Byron for the last spot to transfer, Briscoe, Logano and Keselowski would round out the top-five to finish the stage.

Chaos would ensue in the opening laps of the final stage with Hamlin beating on the back of Blaney’s bumper getting him loose before gathering it up and clearing for the lead but that wouldn’t be all when Logano would start banging on the bumper of Gibbs down the back before slamming him into the back of Hamlin sending Gibbs spinning in the middle of turns three and four.

When it was all over with a total of eight cars would be involved including Yeley and Suarez who would both end up in the garage ending their day early at Martinsville.

In a turn of events coming back to green following the seventh caution of the day for McDowell solo spin, the pace car would die on the track and need a tow back to the garage to get the race back underway.

With under 100 to go Elliott would continue to lead with Almirola slowly catching him while working traffic on a long green road before finally catching up and making the pass with 88 to go. While neither can transfer to the championship Blaney and Hamlin would battle for the seventh and eighth spot allowing Byron who needed them to stay out of the race for the lead to ride back in 18th.

After clearing away from a battle with Hamlin, Blaney would continue to pick off cars one at the time with Almirola leading the race trying to bring home one final win in the Cup Series and the first of the year for Stewart Haas would eventually fall from the lead when Blaney with just 22 laps remaining would finally get to the bumper and make the pass for the lead.

Hamlin would continue to try and pick off cars but several cars back from the lead and the only way to transfer to Phoenix. Blaney would run down Byron who was running in the 14th spot to put him a lap down but still good enough to point his way into the championship race.

Blaney would continue to cruise to victory with a closing Aric Almirola who tried to reel him back in during the final laps but unable to finish up in second followed by Hamlin, Briscoe and Logano rounding out the top-five.

“Wanting to win here for a long time. Been super close for many years. Awesome to close it out. Felt like we put together really strong Playoffs. Especially the Round of 8, we had a good run in the whole Round of 8.” Said Byron

With the win Blaney would join both Bell and Larson who won to lock themselves in based on wins, but it would be William Byron in a 13th place effort that would allow him to point himself into Championship 4 by just eight points over Hamlin who would finish third but not good enough to transfer.

Also failing to transfer would be Truex who had trouble early in the day between a bad pit stop and speeding on pit road along with Reddick and Buescher coming up short.

“If we couldn't find a way to flip track position pit stop-wise, we were never going to get there. Our car was good. The field is so tight, so close. Your car drives so much worse in traffic. I felt like we did really good to get back to where we did. You just burn the tires off so much worse back there in the hot, dirty track, dirty air. You're in more rubber. It's just a dogfight.” Said Truex

I don't know. We gave it a hell of an effort. I felt like we had a really strong car. I don't think we could have beat the 12. He was really, really strong. We were definitely close.” Continued Truex

The NASCAR Cup Series now moves onto Championship Weekend at Phoenix Raceway next Sunday, November 5th at 3:00 p.m. on NBC to crown the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Champion.