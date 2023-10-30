CHEVROLET NCS AT MARTINSVILLE 2: Larson, Byron Set to Represent Chevrolet in NASCAR Cup Series Championship Four

TEAM CHEVY POST-RACE QUOTES: Ross Chastain, No. 1 Moose Fraternity Camaro ZL1 Finished: 14th “Well, it was a lot less exciting finish for me than it was a year ago in the Moose Fraternity Chevrolet, that’s for sure. We fought the handling a little bit today but ended up with a 14th-place finish which wasn’t bad considering we had something mechanical going wrong there towards the end of the race. Good news is we still have one more next weekend at Phoenix.” Kyle Larson, No. 5 HendrickCars.com Camaro ZL1 Finished: 6th Take us through your day. You already had advanced on, but was there a part of you that thought – what a dog fight, I’m glad I’m not fighting for the position today? “I was glad we weren’t fighting for points, just because our car wasn’t that good so that would have been difficult to advance. But our No. 5 HendrickCars.com Chevy team did the best we could out of the day. My team made some good strategy calls there in the final stage to get some track position and come away with the best finish possible.” How were you on fuel? A lot of the drivers were worried about that. “We were on the same plan as the guys in front of us. I had a gap early on in that run, so I tried to save as much as I could. It sounded like we were going to make it, so from then on, I pushed and we made it. Just tried to do what I could early on while the grip was in the tires and I had a gap behind me. But all-in-all, it was a great day for our No. 5 HendrickCars.com Chevy team, as a whole, with the strategy, pit stops and all that. Excited to get to Phoenix (Raceway).” Are you looking forward to getting to Phoenix Raceway? “Yeah, I’m excited to get there. I know it’s going to be a tough battle. Ryan (Blaney), whatever their team has found over the last two-and-a-half months, they’ve done a really good job and they’ve been probably the best team here lately. They will be really tough to beat, as well as Christopher (Bell) and William (Byron). So yeah, it’s going to be fun.” William Byron, No. 24 PODS Camaro ZL1 Finished: 13th; Advanced to Championship Four First of all, how are you feeling? That was a drive to put yourself into the Championship Four, and I know it took every ounce of energy behind the wheel. “Yeah man, I feel terrible, but it doesn’t really matter. All that matters is the result. My crew chief (Rudy Fugle) knew what buttons to push. Our car was so hot from, honestly, around lap 30. I’ve never been that hot. The helmet fan – it really wasn’t pushing enough clean air to me. I would have to shut it off, turn it back on and it would recycle. But overall, our No. 24 PODS Chevy was not great honestly, but we dug deep. I’m just proud of my whole team. They stuck behind me and they gave me adjustments that I needed, and I’m just really proud of them. I wanted to make the Championship Four for them. Just drove the hell out of it for the last 30 laps. We were sliding all around, but that’s what it took.” How aware were you of the points battle, especially inside 150 laps to go? “My team was keeping me pretty aware. I wish I had information every lap because I needed some kind of carrot to keep me motivated. I should have learned from the first race here; I was the same way. Just need to get better at that and make improvements. But overall, really proud of this No. 24 PODS Chevy team. We work really hard and they deserve this.” Carson Hocevar, No. 42 Sunseeker Resorts Camaro ZL1 Finished: 31st “Just a tough day. We were about one adjustment or two behind all day and couldn’t really catch up. Once we got trapped a couple of laps down it’s nearly impossible to regroup and get a reset, and we just never got that today. So it was a tough one, every now and again you’ll just miss it and today it felt like we missed it. Thanks to Sunseeker Resort, Maury (Gallagher) and Jimmie (Johnson) for allowing me to drive their car. We’ll move onto Phoenix!” Erik Jones, No. 43 Allegiant Always Rewards Camaro ZL1 Finished: 21st “It was an up-and-down day for the No. 43 Allegiant Always Rewards Chevy team. It was probably going to turn out a little bit better than we deserved, but strategy just didn’t quite play out. Martinsville (Speedway) has been tough for us. Hopefully we learned a little bit for next year – come back, take something we learned and just make it that much better.”