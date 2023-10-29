Transcript: Ryan Blaney Frontstretch - Martinsville Speedway

Q. Ryan Blaney punches his ticket into the Championship 4. Blaney will race for a title this year. Welcome to the Championship 4, Ryan. What is the significance of doing it at your home racetrack, Ryan?

RYAN BLANEY: Yeah, it's awesome. I grew up in High Point, not too far from here. Closer to High Point honestly, Martinsville than Charlotte. Really cool. Wanting to win here for a long time. Been super close for many years. Awesome to close it out.

Q. With all the talk this year of the struggles for Team Penske, how did you come to life in the Playoffs?

RYAN BLANEY: Well, I mean, felt like we put together really strong Playoffs. Especially the Round of 8, we had a good run in the whole Round of 8.

Yeah, just overall really proud of the whole effort. Awesome to have Discount Tire on the car, Menards, Ford, Advance Auto Parts, BODYARMOR, DEX Imaging, WURTH, Wabash, everything they do. It wouldn't be possible.

RP couldn't be here, unfortunately, but I know he's watching. This is awesome. Can't wait to get to Phoenix next week.

NASCAR PR