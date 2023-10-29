Burton Qualifies 28th At Martinsville

Harrison Burton and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane Mustang are set to start 28th in Sunday’s Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway.

Burton toured the paper-clip-shaped, half-mile oval at 92.828 miles per hour in qualifying Saturday afternoon.

In a practice session prior to qualifying Burton had a best speed of 92.533 mph, which put him 19th on the speed chart. His best lap was his sixth of the 35 he ran. Among drivers who ran 10 consecutive laps, he was 17th best, with an average speed of 91.882 mph from his third lap through his 12th.

Sunday’s 500-lap race is scheduled to get the green flag just after 2 p.m., with TV coverage on NBC.

Stage breaks are planned for Laps 130 and 260.

WBR PR