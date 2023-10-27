Moose Fraternity Extends Deal With Trackhouse & Chastain

Trackhouse Racing today announced the Moose Fraternity will serve as a primary partner on the No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro driven by Ross Chastain for four races in both the 2024 and 2025 NASCAR Cup Series seasons.

Chastain, who is 10th in points, will race the Moose Chevrolet at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway on Sunday..

Next year marks the fifth Cup Series season the fraternal organization has paired with Chastain on the track while using the 30-year-old, Alva, Florida native in membership and charity initiatives away from the track.

“It has been so fun to have a continued relationship with the Moose Fraternity,” said Chastain who is a member of Tice and Shores, Florida, Lodge 1297 within the Moose Fraternity.

“Several of the members have become like family which is unique when it comes to a partnership. Not only do I have the opportunity to meet members but it’s fun to talk to people about becoming a member of the fraternity. It’s a passionate group that cares about their community and making it a better place.”

In June, Chastain visited Mooseheart, a residential childcare facility on a 1,000-acre campus west of Chicago. In November, he’ll visit Moosehaven, a retirement community in Orange Park, Fla. The retirement community has served members of the Moose since 1922.

Chastain also visits various Moose Lodges around the country during race weekends.

“We really appreciate the relationships we have built with Ross and the Trackhouse Racing family these past few years and are thrilled to continue this journey together through 2025. Having Ross as a member and ambassador for the Moose Fraternity is phenomenal. Just like on the track, when he puts on the Moose hat, you can expect the unexpected to happen,” said Moose International CEO Scott Hart.

The Moose Chevrolet was at the center of perhaps one of the most dramatic moments in recent NASCAR history. In October 2022, the penultimate race of the season, Chastain rode the Martinsville Speedway walls on the final two corners to pass multiple cars and gain entry into the Championship 4 season finale the next weekend at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona.

The maneuver nicknamed the “Hail Melon” drew global praise and recognition as the video eclipsed more than 225 million views and the event garnered 1.2B impressions.

The No. 1 Moose Fraternity Chevrolet was the top-selling diecast in 2022 according to Lionel Racing.

Trackhouse and Chastain will continue to amplify the message of the Moose Fraternity to race fans through social media content and select events at lodges around the country in 2024 and 2025.

Members of the Moose conduct approximately $50 - $70 million worth of community service annually. The Fraternity organizes and participates in numerous sports, entertainment and recreational programs in local Lodges and Family Centers in the majority of 43 State and Provincial Associations, and on a fraternity-wide basis. Lodges across the Fraternity are known for creating life-long bonds between members through activities and a shared concern for children in need, seniors and the communities in which they live.

Throughout the year, Moose International will be providing grants to a number of its lodges to help market themselves locally in order to take advantage of the heightened visibility that is anticipated through the national sponsorship of Chastain and the partnership with Trackhouse Racing.

