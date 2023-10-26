LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Preview: Martinsville Speedway II

|
|
|
|
|
|
Martinsville Speedway Stats
NCS Starts: 13; Best start: 8th (Fall 2017 & Fall 2019) Best finish: 8th (Fall 2021); Top-10s: 1
NCTS Starts: 5; Best start: 4th (Spring 2014 & Spring 2015) Best finish: 3rd (Spring 2015); Top-5s: 2; Top-10s: 4; Laps led: 2
2023 NASCAR Cup Series Season Stats
Starts: 34; Best start: 8th (COTA); Best finish: 3rd (Kansas II); Top-5s: 1; Top-10s: 7; Laps led: 24; Points position: 27th
|
About Allegiant: Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com.
Homestead in the Rearview: Erik Jones's weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway proved to be a bit of a roller coaster as he qualified in 19th position for the 4Ever 400. The No. 43 team ran into early challenges to find a competitive balance, which led to Jones slipping as far back as 34th in the field. However, after adjustments at the end of Stage 1, Jones steered the team back into contention, making his way just outside of the top-10. To start the final stage, Jones sat in the 20th position but made significant progress, ultimately finishing 14th for LEGACY MOTOR CLUB.
Best finish at the Paper Clip: Jones has just one top-10 finish to his name at Martinsville Speedway, which came in the 2021 fall race. Jones began that race in 28th position and steadily advanced through the field. He came close to being lapped at the end of Stage 1 but rebounded during the second stage, where he ran up to the 15th position. Jones staged an impressive comeback 30 laps from the finish, reentering the top-10 and putting the No. 43 car back into contention, bringing home an eighth-place finish.
Trucking along: Jones has five career starts in the NASCAR Truck Series at Martinsville Speedway where he has earned two top-five and four top-10 finishes. Despite his consistent performances, Jones has led just two laps at Martinsville, with both laps being led during the spring race of 2015. On average, Jones started from 10th position with an average finishing position of 8.8 at the track known for its intense racing and famous hot dogs.
Petty in Martinsville: Richard Petty has a commanding record at Martinsville Speedway, with a record-breaking 15 victories in 67 starts. The King's success extends to 30 top-five and 37 top-10 finishes with 2,823 laps led, showcasing his dominance at the iconic short track. Additionally, Petty maintains an average finish of 11.2, as his father Lee Petty, holds the all-time highest average finish at Martinsville, with an average of 5.5, requiring a minimum of 10 races run.
Dave at Martinsville: Crew Chief Dave Elenz has built an impressive track record at Martinsville Speedway, being a pivotal part of two winning teams. First, as an engineer with Jimmie Johnson and Hendrick Motorsports, and again as a crew chief in the Xfinity Series during his time with JR Motorsports. In 2021, Elenz and his team began the race from the ninth position. Their performance was nothing short of dominant, as they led an impressive 153 laps, ultimately taking the checkered flag. This marked Elenz's first career Xfinity Series victory at the track, and his second Martinsville grandfather clock.
Off-Track Efforts: Erik Jones will serve as the co-chair for the Melanoma Research Foundation Gala, an event taking place on October 26th in New York City. Representing the Erik Jones Foundation, he will actively contribute to raising awareness and funds for melanoma detection and research, a cause that holds a personal significance to him and his family. For more information on the Melanoma Research Foundation, click here.
Meet Erik: Young fans and families in Martinsville will have a special opportunity to sit with Erik Jones during a #READwithErik in the NASCAR Kids Zone on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. The first 50 fans in attendance will receive a copy of "Little Blue Truck’s Halloween" by Alice Schertle, giving kids the chance to follow along with Erik as he reads.
Quoting Erik Jones: "Martinsville is always a crazy race this time of year, with it being a cutoff for the playoff guys, and going into Phoenix, there is a lot of chaos that normally happens there. I feel like we have improved our short track package, in general, so going into Martinsville hopefully, we can get there and have a solid day."
LMC PR