Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Martinsville

|
|
|
|
|
|
2023
|
All-Time
|
Martinsville
|
Races
|
34
|
1,343
|
79
|
Wins
|
10*
|
301*
|
28*
|
Poles
|
6
|
245*
|
19*
|
Top 5
|
40*
|
1,230*
|
90*
|
Top 10
|
64*
|
2,109*
|
145*
|
Laps Led
|
2,262
|
79,579*
|
10,531*
|
Stage Wins
|
18*
|
97
|
7
|
|
|
|
*Most **Most (tie)
PLAYOFF LOWDOWN: For the fourth straight season, Hendrick Motorsports has had at least one driver qualify for the Championship 4 in the NASCAR Cup Series. Kyle Larson's win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway locks him and the No. 5 team in as one of the four drivers and teams chasing after the title next week at Phoenix Raceway. William Byron remains in the playoff field on the driver's side of things, while the Nos. 9 and 24 teams are battling for the owner championship. This year's playoffs have seen the organization triumph in the opening races in the Round of 16 (Larson at Darlington Raceway), the Round of 12 (Byron at Texas Motor Speedway) and the Round of 8 (Larson at Las Vegas).
CHAMPIONSHIP COUNT: With 14 Cup Series championships, Hendrick Motorsports has the most titles in the sport's top series. NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2024 inductee Jimmie Johnson accounts for half of those with seven (2006-10, 2013 and 2016). NASCAR Hall of Famer and team vice chairman Jeff Gordon racked up four titles (1995, 1997-98 and 2001). NASCAR Hall of Famer Terry Labonte (1996), Chase Elliott (2020) and Larson (2021) each have one championship for the team. Nine of those titles have come in the playoff era (2004-present).
FINAL FOUR: The organization has had four drivers reach the Championship 4 in the elimination-style format. Gordon (2015), Johnson (2016), Elliott (2020, 2021 and 2022) and Larson (2021 and 2023) have all accomplished that feat.
RECORD SETTERS: Hendrick Motorsports has posted a series-best 58 wins in the playoffs, which is 21 more than the closest team. Johnson has the most with 29 victories. Among the current driver lineup, Larson tops the board with eight wins, then Elliott at seven victories and Byron and Alex Bowman with one each. At Martinsville Speedway, the organization has won 12 of the 19 playoff races, including seven of the last 11.
GOOD SIGN: In six of the last seven occurrences where a Hendrick Motorsports driver has won at least six races, that driver has gone on to win the title (Johnson in 2007-10 and 2013 and Larson in 2021). Byron has a half dozen wins in the 2023 season.
CLOCKING IN: With its 28 victories at Martinsville, Hendrick Motorsports holds the Cup Series record for the most wins at a single circuit. Nine different drivers (the greatest number of different winners at Martinsville) have won at this track for the organization, led by Gordon and Johnson with nine victories apiece. Darrell Waltrip recorded four wins. Dale Earnhardt Jr., Geoff Bodine and current drivers Byron, Bowman, Elliott and Larson have each taken home one victory. The team is the only one to lead over 10,000 laps at any one track with 10,531 circuits out front.
MARTINSVILLE MOJO: In the past six races at Martinsville, each of the four current drivers for the Concord, North Carolina-based team have scored a win. Larson is the most recent driver to triumph at the short track with a win in April. Byron took home a win in April 2022, while Bowman was victorious in October 2021 and Elliott visited victory lane in November 2020 in the playoff race. Over the same stretch of six races, the organization’s best finish has been no lower than second.
NO SHORTAGE: Hendrick Motorsports leads all active Cup Series teams with 57 points-paying victories on short tracks, which is 11 more than the next closest team. Gordon's 17 short-track wins lead all drivers in team history. The active driver lineup has combined for seven of those short-track successes: Larson (three), Bowman (two), Byron (one) and Elliott (one).
VICTORY IN VIRGINIA: Team owner Rick Hendrick grew up in Palmer Springs, Virginia, and his teams have won 40 Cup Series races in his home state. Hendrick Motorsports has gone to victory lane in Virginia at least one time in 28 different seasons, including each of the past four. The most recent 12 races in Virginia have seen one of his cars emerge victorious on six occasions with all four active drivers winning.
NEXT GEN NUMBERS: With three wins on short tracks since 2022, Hendrick Motorsports has the most victories on that track type in the Next Gen car. Those victories came by Larson at Martinsville and Richmond Raceway (both in 2023) and Byron at Martinsville (in 2022). Three drivers are among the top seven in laps led in the Next Gen era on short tracks: Byron (third at 451), Larson (fifth at 256) and Elliott (seventh at 240).
STUDYING THE TRENDS: In the last 12 Cup Series races, the organization has had at least one driver finish in the top five. Those top fives came at Michigan International Speedway (Larson), the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course (Elliott and Bowman), Watkins Glen International (Byron), Daytona International Speedway (Elliott), Darlington (Larson and Byron), Kansas Speedway (Larson), Bristol Motor Speedway (Larson), Texas (Byron), Talladega Superspeedway (Byron), the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL (Byron), Las Vegas (Larson) and Homestead-Miami Speedway (Byron). This is the best streak by any team since Hendrick Motorsports' 14-race streak with at least one top-five finish in 2021.