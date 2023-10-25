TEAM CHEVY NASCAR RACE ADVANCE: Martinsville Speedway 2

QUOTABLE QUOTES Ross Chastain, No. 1 Moose Fraternity Camaro ZL1 Now that you look back on the "Hail Melon" move what do you think about it? "It's wild to think that it has been one year since the wall ride. Obviously, it was huge for my team because we got a chance to run for the championship in Phoenix but it ended up being a huge moment for our sport. Its wild how many people outside of racing saw it and the amount of attention it got. That's great though. We brought more eyes to the sport of NASCAR and hopefully gained some new fans." Kyle Larson, No. 5 HendrickCars.com Camaro ZL1 Larson on racing at Martinsville Speedway: “It’s obviously both comforting and exciting to know that the No. 5 HendrickCars.com team is locked into the Championship 4 by our Vegas (Motor Speedway) win. Martinsville (Speedway) had historically been a challenging track for me.. and transparently not a favorite. April of this season, our team was able to help change that. Securing my first win at the Virginia short-track was super rewarding. Our team is always actively trying to build consistency, so really focusing on another solid weekend in Martinsville would help us build a good mindset to tackle the Championship at Phoenix (Raceway).” Cliff Daniels, Crew Chief, No. 5 HendrickCars.com Camaro ZL1 Daniels on racing at Martinsville Speedway: “We certainly enjoy going to Martinsville (Speedway). It’s a track I’ve gone to since I was a kid and it’s also just a tough track in general. I know Kyle (Larson) doesn’t give himself the credit he deserves coming to Martinsville (Speedway) and he has come a long way. We’ve had some strong runs there lately but would recognize the fact that you’ve got to be sharp- on your set up, balance and approach to the race. We’ve got to do the things we can do to make sure Kyle (Larson) is comfortable making speed with. We have all of those things on our minds. We want to perform at a very high level and keep our strength at a high level to keep us operating at the level that we need to going into Phoenix.” Kyle Busch, No. 8 BetMGM Camaro ZL1 Do you think that Martinsville is the most challenging short track on the schedule? How physically and mentally demanding is racing at Martinsville? “Martinsville is a challenging short track. I think with the Next Gen race car it’s become a bigger challenge just with the fact that everybody being a lot closer. Little setup differences with the old car meant an awful lot in speed and it seems like little setup differences with this car doesn’t really mean a whole lot so everybody runs the same speed no matter what so it just makes it tough to pass. Track position is everything. The aero affects when you get behind guys makes it tough to move around and find grip in other grooves in order to make moves. It seemed like with the old car you could definitely follow a lot better and keep yourself closer to the guy in front of you so if he made a little, tiny mistake you could pounce on that and make a pass. The racing there is pretty demanding. I mean, you’re on the brakes all the time and steering all the time. You’re trying to feel that grip and not slip. You want to carry your speed as fast as you can while off the gas. The biggest thing that I learned that made me better at Martinsville is how fast can you go slow. You actually spend more of the lap off the throttle than you do on the throttle so it’s about figuring out how to go slow fast.” How important is it to qualify well at Martinsville, not only for track position to start the race but also regarding pit selection? “Qualifying well at Martinsville I think now is more important than what it once was. I remember it used to be that it didn’t matter how you qualified. I was never a really good qualifier at Martinsville but you could always race towards the front, pick up some positions on pit road, and get yourself in a good position for the end of the race. I think track position and pit selection with qualifying well is very important. There’s four to five really, really good pit stalls on pit road and if you can get one of those pit stalls then that can really make or break your day on pit road.” AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Camaro ZL1 “Martinsville is completely different now with this car and how much we shift. Our short track program has been a bit of a struggle, but I felt like the first race there we at least made a lot of gains. I think we can go back there and have more speed than we have had in the past. I’ve always loved this race. It’s definitely different now but it’s just a fun racetrack to go to. Short tracks are our weak point, but we are getting better. I am really looking forward to getting to Martinsville and trying to build off of everything we have learned this year.” Carson Hocevar, No. 42 Sunseeker Resorts Camaro ZL1 Martinsville hot dogs or shifting at short tracks, which are you more a fan of? "I'm a fan of Martinsville hot dogs, but I probably need to be more of a fan of eating them post-race though. I ate some before the race when we had a rain delay last year. Ross (Chastain) and I didn't think we were going to race so we started 'pounding dogs' and all of the sudden they told us we were going to go racing and we just looked at each other and said, 'oh no'. I'm excited to get back there though, because it's always been a fun racetrack with the trucks. I don't know if I'm going to be a fan of shifting at short tracks; it just seems like there's a bunch going on, but I've never done it before so I can't say yes or no yet. Hopefully we can qualify up front for the race with our Sunseeker Resort Chevy, because that's going to be the key for sure. It'll be good to hop back in the No. 42 car to finish out the year with these last two races for LEGACY M.C.!" Erik Jones, No. 43 LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Camaro ZL1 "Martinsville is always a crazy race this time of year, with it being a cutoff for the playoff guys, and going into Phoenix, there is a lot of chaos that normally happens in Martinsville. I feel like we have improved our short package, in general, going into Martinsville, so hopefully we can go there and have a solid day." Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Kroger / Reese’s Camaro ZL1 “In the spring, we left Martinsville with my best finish there. We got pinned a lap down when we pitted under green and an untimely caution occurred. We were able to capitalize on a late-race strategy that placed us back on the lead lap with about 60 laps to go. We got into a rhythm and were able to hold on for a top-10 finish. We’re ready to get back to Martinsville with our No. 47 Kroger / Reese’s Camaro and apply what we learned in April.”