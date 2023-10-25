Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Martinsville Speedway

Daniel Hemric, No. 10 Campers Inn RV Chevrolet Camaro Daniel Hemric has made five NXS starts at Martinsville Speedway and has earned two top five and four top-10 finishes. He has also led 46 laps at Martinsville Speedway.

Hemric has earned six top five and 17 top-10 finishes so far in the 2023 season.

The No.10 car currently sits sixth in the Owner's Championship. “I have had Martinsville circled on the calendar since last spring. I really feel like we have taken a step in the right direction with our package for that particular racetrack. A racetrack that I would really call my weakest racetrack on the schedule for many years up until I finally had a good experience there and understood what I wanted to feel and need out of a race car. We still have a shot with the 10 car to get in the Owner’s Playoffs. Looking forward to going there and putting ourselves in contention. There is no better way to do that than to try to be the first guy to cross the line with the checkered flag. I really believe in this race team and what we can do at Martinsville.” - Daniel Hemric on Martinsville Speedway