Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Martinsville Speedway

|
Chandler Smith, No. 16 Quick Tie Products Chevrolet Camaro
- Chandler Smith will make his second start at Martinsville Speedway in the NXS in the Dead On Tools 250 after finishing 10th in the spring race at the track earlier this year.
- Smith currently sits 54 points below the cutline for the Championship 4. He has one win, eight top fives and 12 top-10 finishes in the NXS this season.
"I think we could’ve gotten a lot more speed out of the car the first time we raced at Martinsville this season. With now being in a must-win situation, we don’t have to focus on stage points anymore and can build out our strategy based on where we want to finish, which is freeing in a way. We’ve got things to prove, and I love short track racing."
- Chandler Smith on Martinsville Speedway