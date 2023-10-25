Mahindra Tractors Racing: Chase Briscoe Martinsville Race Advance

Since the introduction of the NextGen, you have never finished outside of the top-10 at Martinsville. Is that coincidence and good timing after a year of experience in the Cup Series, or is this car more suited to your driving style on a short track? “I don’t know. I’ve always enjoyed going to Martinsville. I felt like I’ve always had speed there, I just didn’t really race that well. So, I don’t know if the NextGen just kind of fits me a little bit better there or if it’s the experience. Martinsville has definitely been a place where we’ve been really good every time we’ve been, we just haven’t been able to capitalize on how good we are. We’ve led quite a few laps there but just haven’t been able to put it all together. It’s a place we always look forward to going to because we are always so fast, so hopefully this time will be different.” There are a lot of guys who grew up racing asphalt Late Models and who had a goal of racing on tracks like Martinsville. As a dirt racer, is a win at Martinsville as coveted to you as it would be to them? “Martinsville is a very iconic track. The trophy is probably the one that everybody wants. So, from that standpoint, yeah, it definitely is. I feel like if you win at Martinsville, you’re respected as a really good short-track driver and, as a guy who didn’t do any of that growing up, it’d be cool for me to be able to win there. There is a list of guys who are just incredible short-track racers, and that’s not something that I grew up doing, so if I could add my name to that, it would be really cool.” You didn’t do much Late Model racing growing up, but you did get behind the wheel of a pavement Late Model this year and won in just your second start. Have you learned anything from that limited amount of time on track? “It’s a completely different kind of racing, but I do feel like I’ve learned some things as far as technique that could really help. The reason Denny Hamlin and William Byron are so good at short tracks is because they do have that foundation in Late Model racing. It definitely doesn’t hurt to get that experience.” TSC PR