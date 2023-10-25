Xfinity Reveals Nascar Driver Bubba Wallace’s Xfinity 500 Selfie Car Paint Scheme

Today, Xfinity announces its plans for the 2023 Xfinity 500 in Martinsville, Va. and reveals NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace’s paint scheme for the race.

As part of the Xfinity 500 race, 23XI Racing Driver Bubba Wallace will debut the Xfinity selfie car paint scheme with the faces of 65 Xfinity Rewards members highlighted on the car, providing customers the chance to imagine themselves on the track during the race. Those included on the car were winners of a sweepstakes chosen from thousands of entries.

“Working with Xfinity to celebrate the Xfinity 500 and show our appreciation to NASCAR fans and Xfinity Rewards members is something I was excited to lean into,” said 23XI Racing Driver Bubba Wallace. “This race provides so much enjoyment and to be able to provide fans the opportunity to picture themselves on the racetrack by being part of my car is an awesome way to showcase the NASCAR community.”

As a premier partner of NASCAR, Xfinity continues to connect customers with more of what they love. For the Xfinity 500, Xfinity will be offering a number of special ways to engage with the sport, including:

Starting October 12, local Xfinity retail stores in Danville (158 Holt Garrison PKWY, Danville, VA 24540), Christiansburg (2475 N Franklin St. Christiansburg, VA 24073) and Lynchburg (4010 Wards Rd Suite C, Lynchburg, VA 24502) will each be giving away 100 free tickets for NASCAR fans to attend the Xfinity 500 race on a first come, first serve basis with no purchase necessary. Fans can stop by any of those local Xfinity retail stores to pick up tickets [max of 2 per person] and learn more about Xfinity products and services.

On Friday, October 27, Xfinity will host a panel event for select Xfinity Rewards members featuring a discussion with 23XI Racing President Steve Lauletta and drivers Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace. Attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in a Q&A and an autograph session.

On Saturday, October 28, at the Martinsville Speedway, Xfinity will host select Xfinity Rewards members and other guests for a meet-and-greet with Xfinity Series Driver John Hunter Nemechek.

On Sunday October 29, select Xfinity Rewards members and other guests of Xfinity will have the opportunity to get behind-the-scenes pit and garage access prior to the Xfinity 500 race, and victory lane access. Additionally, Xfinity will host a driver meet-and-greet with 23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace at the Martinsville Speedway.

To round out the week, Comcast also will be announcing the finalists for the 2023 Comcast Community Champion of the Year. This year, Comcast will surpass the $1 million mark in total contributions made to deserving organizations associated with individuals within the NASCAR family since the program’s inception.

“Every year, we look forward to Martinsville and the Xfinity 500. This race, which is immensely important for the drivers and their teams, is also monumental for our brand as it provides us with the opportunity to directly thank the people that make this partnership with NASCAR possible: our customers,” said Matt Lederer, Vice President, Xfinity Brand Partnerships. “We’ll be showing our appreciation to those customers over the weekend through our Xfinity Rewards program with once-in-a-lifetime experiences that bring them closer to the action than ever before.”

