NASCAR to Celebrate Champion’s Week in Music City

NASCAR’s Diamond Anniversary culminates with the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series returning to Nashville on Nov. 29 and 30 to close out the 75th anniversary season and honor each series champion.

The 2023 NASCAR Awards will be held on Thursday, Nov. 30, at the Music City Center to formally honor the 2023 champions from all three NASCAR National Series. After a momentous season, drivers and industry personalities will embrace the city of Nashville to celebrate the 75th anniversary one final time. For the first time in Nashville, NASCAR will also recognize the champions from the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series, the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East, ARCA Menards Series West and NASCAR International Series on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

“As we continue to commemorate our diamond anniversary, there is no other place we’d rather return for our end of the year celebration than Music City,” said Pete Jung, SVP, Chief Marketing Officer at NASCAR. “We are ecstatic to bring Champion’s Week back to Nashville for a fourth year. The energy of this city never goes unnoticed and the fans’ dedication for our sport never fails.”

On Wednesday, Nov. 29 NASCAR will initiate two new fan activations, NASCAR House and NASCAR Champion Car Parade. NASCAR House will take place in the city center on 5th and Broadway from 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. CT. The NASCAR Champion Car Parade will take to the street of Broadway from 2:30 – 3:30 p.m. CT. More details will become available on both activations in the coming weeks.

Last year, NASCAR honored Cup Series champion, Joey Logano, Xfinity Series champion, Ty Gibbs, and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champion, Zane Smith. The formal postseason Awards is a tradition that stretches back to 1981, when the event was held in New York City. It relocated to Las Vegas in 2009 and then called Nashville its home for the first time in 2019. Over the last three years NASCAR has seen an astounding turnout from the Nashville fans not only at the racetrack, but for the celebration of Champion’s Week. NASCAR looks to continue the tradition and conclude the season at one of the most iconic cities in the country.

