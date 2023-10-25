Interstate Batteries Racing: Christopher Bell Martinsville Advance

What is your mindset for Martinsville this weekend now that you are locked into the Championship 4 in Phoenix two weekends from now? “Your outlook for the race is completely different. So if the strategy presents itself, an opportunity to flip the stages and get track position, you take it because you’re not worried about points. Those guys have a lot more to race for than what I do now going into Martinsville with our Interstate Batteries Camry. The mentality is completely different for them than it is for me. You just have to be aware of that. Being able to focus on just winning the race and not having to score points definitely has its benefits. That’s where we’re at. I think we should be really competitive this week. Martinsville is obviously a good track for me. I look forward to going there and having a week with no pressure. We have Interstate Batteries on our car for the final time this year and we’ll do everything we can to win for those guys. It would be sweet to get them to victory lane and then get ready for Phoenix next week.” Do you consider yourself this clutch guy, and do you look forward to having that opportunity to bring home a win in a clutch spot like you did at Homestead? “I don’t want to be put in those positions. It’s not like I sit here and try to be put in a pinch. It was very nice in the Round of 12 this year to have a good Texas and just be able to survive, right? Once I got that good finish at Texas, Talladega was, ‘OK, collect our points.’ Charlotte, same thing: ‘Collect our points.’ Certainly is a lot easier, but they’re not always like that. We’ve been really blessed and fortunate to be able to execute in these positions. I’m just proud of the effort from everybody around me because I’m just a small piece of what the success is.” What does it mean to be part of this special sponsorship program with Interstate Batteries on your car this weekend? “I think I’ve said this a few times before, but driving the Interstate Batteries car is kind of a right of passage at JGR – it’s like you are officially part of the club. It’s a big deal to everyone at Interstate Batteries and everyone at JGR – they are the team’s founding partner. It’s an honor to be able to drive that car and would be even more special to get a win for those guys.” With your Championship 4 experience last season, does that help you when you get to Phoenix again this year? “I think everything in your career and your life will help you further on down the road. Certainly, making the final four – it will be a big help now that we’re able to go back there. I know that from last year, my Round of 8 didn’t go well because I wrecked out at Las Vegas and didn’t have a good Miami, but I was still able to win at Martinsville. Even on the flip side, Denny Hamlin was in on points at Martinsville, all of the way to the last corner, so fortunately for me, it worked the other way where I was out, and then I was in, in the very end, but you are never safe until that checkered flag falls at Martinsville unless you are locked in like we are.” What are some of the things your crew chief Adam Stevens has brought to you that has sharpened you? “Adam has been able to instill confidence in me by giving me fast racecars and cars that I know are going to handle good enough for me. He’s probably the best leader that I’ve ever driven for. He knows how to manage the highs and lows of a season, and he definitely can bring out the best in me.” TSC PR