Burton Qualifies 28th at Homestead

Harrison Burton and the No. 21 DEX Imaging Mustang are set to start 28th in Sunday’s 4EVER 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Burton took that spot with a lap at 166.287 miles per hour in Saturday morning’s qualifying session.

In practice earlier on Saturday, Burton was 23rd on the speed chart with a best lap at 165.320, which he posted on the second of the 27 laps he ran in the session.

He was 19th best among drivers who ran 10 consecutive laps with a speed of 161.751 mph over his first 10 laps.

Sunday’s 4EVER 400, named in honor of retiring driver Kevin Harvick who drives the No. 4 Ford, is scheduled to get the green flag just after 2:30 p.m., with TV coverage on NBC.

Stage breaks are planned for Laps 80 and 165.

WBR PR