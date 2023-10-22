Saturday, Oct 21

GMS Racing NCTS Race Recap: Homestead-Miami Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series News
Grant Enfinger, No. 23 Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet Silverado RST
START: 3RD

FINISH: 4TH

POINTS: T-1ST

Post-Race Quote: You're going to race for a championship in Phoenix! There was a lot going on today, you had the penalty early on, but you guys were able to overcome that. I saw a lot of hugs here, how's this one feel?

“It feels great. These guys deserve to be running for a championship in Phoenix. I'm pretty disappointed in our execution, you can't make mistakes against these guys. We were blessed to have a second opportunity. Jeff made some great calls on the truck; the truck was as good as it was going to be on those last two stints. That was all we had. We could have thrown a Hail Mary and maybe that would have given us a shot at winning, but he made the right call to race for a championship. Congratulations to all these guys, I really wanted this for Mike Beam, Maury Gallagher, Ron Booth, everybody at Champion Power Equipment, and Jeff Hensley. All these guys deserve to race for a championship so we are incredibly blessed and thankful that the Lord blessed us with this opportunity and hopefully we make the most of it in two weeks.
 

Rajah Caruth, No. 24 Wendell Scott Foundation Chevrolet Silverado RST
START: 13TH

FINISH: 8TH

POINTS: 16TH

Post-Race Quote: “I am really proud of our Wendell Scott Foundation team today. We had a complete, solid day but just lost a couple spots there at the end and I was just kind of four-wheel sliding. Really proud of everyone’s effort to get another top-10 this year. And I have to say a big congratulations to Grant and everyone on the No. 23 team for making it to the championship race. So we will keep on digging with one more at Phoenix.” 
 

Daniel Dye, No. 43 Bull & Boar Barbecue Shop Chevrolet Silverado RST
START: 19TH

FINISH: 21ST

POINTS: 18TH

Post-Race Quote: “It was a rough day for our No. 43 team; the pit stops really held us back. I thought we had a decent truck overall when it came to the balance, but we couldn't get off pit road quick enough to be able to get the track position that we needed to be able to really compete there. Regardless, I'm glad that we could welcome our friends at Bull & Boar Barbecue Shop to the race with us this weekend and I am happy to see Grant make it to the Championship 4. I know as we head into the last race for GMS Racing, that means a lot to everyone within the organization, so hopefully they can go out on top.”

