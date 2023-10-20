RCR Race Preview: Homestead-Miami Speedway

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 3CHI Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Homestead-Miami Speedway… Kyle Busch will make his 19th career NASCAR Cup Series start at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The driver of the 3CHI Chevrolet has two wins at the 1.5-mile speedway, earning victories in 2015 and 2019. He is one of just three active drivers with multiple wins at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Busch has racked up eight consecutive top-10 finishes at the track (2015 – present) and has 10 top-10s in the last 11 races. He also owns the all-time race record at Homestead-Miami Speedway, averaging 142.654 mph on his way to winning the 2019 event and his second NASCAR Cup Series championship. On A Roll Heading to Homestead-Miami Speedway… Busch scored a third-place finish this past weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, his 10th top-five of the 2023 season. He enters this weekend’s race 11th in the NASCAR Cup Series driver standings, 22 points behind 10th-place Ross Chastain. Did You Know? The No. 8 team at Richard Childress Racing has two top-five finishes in the last three Homestead-Miami Speedway NASCAR Cup Series races, including a second-place effort by Tyler Reddick in 2021. 3CHI Blazed the Trail for Another Industry First... 3CHI began with roots as a CBD producer and quickly became a pioneer in science-based hemp and cannabis innovation. The company was the first to commercially develop and market Delta 8 THC, and today, 3CHI is an industry leader with unsurpassed product quality and purity as verified by top independent labs and benchmark organizations. 3CHI products are sold in a majority of the United States, and the company produces and markets a variety of gummies, tinctures, lotions, edibles and vape products. All 3CHI products meet federal requirements for full legal compliance, with a commitment to promoting responsible adult use. See 3CHI.com for more information. KYLE BUSCH QUOTES: Is Homestead-Miami Speedway the ideal design with its size, shape, and progressive banking? “Homestead-Miami Speedway is a really cool racetrack. I feel like its design, its shape and everything with the progressive banking is really neat. It lends itself to some really good racing, from the bottom, middle and top and trying different lines, going in low and exiting high or going in high and exiting low. There are all kinds of opportunities for crisscross moves and some other cool stuff and that’s always pretty fun.” Is the preferred groove at Homestead-Miami Speedway right up against the wall or can you make another line (middle of the track or at the bottom) work effectively? “The preferred groove is right up against the wall. That’s the fastest way around. You can do that every lap an inch away from the wall and not hit it but it takes so much focus, attention, and skill to be so perfect to do that. There are only a couple of guys that can really do that and do it comfortably all day long. I’ve always been the best around the bottom and have been really good at entering high and bringing the car down and exiting low or in the middle. Those were my favorite lines to run when we won championships in 2015 and 2019 but those races ended at night.” Do you consider the 2015 and 2019 Homestead-Miami Speedway races two of the best that you’ve ever driven in the Cup Series? “Obviously 2015 and 2019 were very rewarding years. I would just say that we kind of let the race play out naturally and let it kind of come to us and we were fortunate enough to be out front when it mattered and we won. The best one was 2017. That year we came up just short of Truex. We were fast, had a dominant car and were ahead of him on a pit cycle and then a caution came out and they were able to get ahead of us. It just took me too many laps in traffic to get back up to them and by the time I got there I had my tires burned up.”