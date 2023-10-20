Freeway Insurance Expands Partnership with Trackhouse & Daniel Suárez for 2024 NASCAR Season

“We value our partnership with Trackhouse and Daniel Suárez who has become a powerful ambassador of our Freeway brand and an influential voice in our own diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. Daniel’s story inspires us and deeply connects to the daily lives and goals of our Hispanic customers,” said Cesar Soriano, Chief Executive Officer of Freeway Insurance, the largest auto insurance and personal lines distribution company in the United States.

“Thousands of race fans have met Daniel at Freeway Insurance stores across the country and we want him to meet and share his story with even more in 2024. He has been part of our national advertising initiatives and has taken us to new customers. We want to continue with that effort and scale our presence in NASCAR so when you see the No. 99 racing by you immediately think of Freeway Insurance.”

Freeway Insurance will serve as the No. 99 team's provider for all lines of insurance and the exclusive provider of auto insurance to Trackhouse Racing.

Suárez said he’s been honored to take the Freeway Insurance message to new audiences.

“Freeway Insurance has been there for me just like it’s been there for thousands of customers who rely on the brand for affordable insurance solutions, and I’m excited to continue our relationship,” Suárez said. “I take great pride in having the Freeway Insurance name on our cars and hope to make them and our NASCAR fans proud next year.”

