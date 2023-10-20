Friday, Oct 20

Todd Gilliland and Serial 1 Premium E-Bikes Make Donation to Baptists Health Systems’ Grand Gala

NASCAR Cup Series News
NASCAR Cup Series driver Todd Gilliland visited the Baptist Health Homestead Hospital today with a two-wheel motorized gift to help benefit the hospital and its patients.

 

On behalf of Serial 1 Premium E-Bikes, Gilliland donated a BASH/MTN Mountain E-Bike to the Baptists Health Systems’ Grand Gala to be hosted this Saturday night at the Miami Beach Convention Center. The bike will be auctioned off with proceeds directly benefitting the Baptist Health Homestead Hospital and its patients.

 

While at the hospital, Gilliland toured the facility while offering photos and autographs to patients and staff. The hospital is an official partner of the Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway.
 
 

“It’s always humbling to visit a hospital and its staff and patients,” said Gilliland. “I am proud to have a partner such as Serial 1 E-Bikes who wants to give back to the local community. We are grateful to help Baptist Health Homestead Hospital raise some funds through the Serial 1 E-Bike donation today. We hope this will go a long way in helping all the patients at the hospital.”

 

Fans can learn more about The Grand Gala by visiting, www.baptisthealthgrandgala.org.

 

Gilliland’s No. 38 Serial 1 Premium E-Bikes Ford Mustang will hit the Homestead-Miami Speedway starting with practice and qualifying on Saturday at 9:00 a.m. ET. Sunday’s 400-mile race is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET.

 

Fans can learn more about Serial 1 online at www.serial1.com. Dealers interested in our nationwide network can apply at Serial1.com Dealer inquiries. They can also be kept up to date on Twitter at @Serial1Cycles, Instagram at @Serial1Cycles, and you can follow Serial 1 on Facebook.

