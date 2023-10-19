NASCAR Playoffs Continue at Homestead-Miami Speedway This Weekend on NBC & USA Network

The 2023 NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series Playoffs continue at Homestead-Miami Speedway weekend on NBC and USA Network, as drivers in both series look to secure a place in the Championship 4 in Phoenix next month.

The NASCAR Cup Series 4EVER 400 Presented by Mobil 1 will air Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC. All remaining Cup Series Playoff races will air on the NBC broadcast network .

NBC Sports NASCAR analyst Dale Earnhardt Jr. joins the field to compete in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Contender Boats 300 this Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network.

2023 NASCAR CUP SERIES PLAYOFF STANDINGS ROUND OF 8

Driver Points Kyle Larson 4084 (clinched) William Byron 4077 Martin Truex Jr. 4070 Denny Hamlin 4070 Christopher Bell 4068 Tyler Reddick 4054 Ryan Blaney 4053 Chris Buescher 4047



NASCAR: CUP SERIES 4EVER 400 PRESENTED BY MOBIL 1 AND XFINITY SERIES CONTENDER BOATS 300

Another opportunity for drivers to secure a place in the Championship 4 will be on the line for the remaining Playoff drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series this Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Kyle Larson punched his ticket to Phoenix with his victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway last weekend, holding off a late charge from Christopher Bell to win by just 0.082 seconds.

Coverage of the 4EVER 400 Presented by Mobil 1 will air Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC with Countdown to Green beginning pre-race coverage at 2 p.m. ET. NASCAR America post-race coverage will immediately follow the checkered flag at 6 p.m. ET on Peacock.

The Xfinity Series Contender Boats 300 airs Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network, as Dale Earnhardt Jr. moves out of the broadcast booth and into the driver’s seat for his second Xfinity Series race of the season. Earnhardt Jr. earned a fifth-place finish in his last Xfinity Series race at Homestead in 2020. John Hunter Nemechek leads the Xfinity Series points standings.

Earnhardt Jr., 21-time Cup Series race winner and “The Mayor” of NASCAR Jeff Burton, and Daytona 500-winning crew chief Steve Letarte will serve as analysts for the Cup Series race alongside lead NASCAR race announcer Rick Allen. NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Dale Jarrett will join Allen and Letarte for the Xfinity Series race.

Marty Snider, Dave Burns and Kim Coon will serve as pit reporters this weekend. Snider will anchor pre- and post-race studio coverage with Jarrett and racing icon Kyle Petty.

NBC Sports will present the final three NASCAR Cup Series Playoff races on NBC over the course of the next three weekends, including:

Sun., Oct. 29: Xfinity 500, Martinsville Speedway (2 p.m. ET)

Sun., Nov. 5: NASCAR Cup Series Championship, Phoenix Raceway (3 p.m. ET, also on Peacock)

BROADCAST TEAM

Analysts: Dale Earnhardt Jr. , Jeff Burton , Steve Letarte, Dale Jarrett

Play by Play: Rick Allen

Pit Reporters: Marty Snider, Dave Burns, Kim Coon

STUDIO COVERAGE TEAM

Host: Marty Snider

Analyst: Dale Jarrett, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton

HOW TO WATCH

TV – NBC, USA Network

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date Coverage Platform Time (ET) Fri., Oct. 20 NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice & Qualifying USA Network 6 p.m. Sat., Oct. 21 NASCAR Cup Series Practice & Qualifying NBC Sports app, NBCSports.com 9 a.m. Countdown to Green – NASCAR Xfinity Series USA Network 2:30 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series Contender Boats 300 USA Network 3 p.m. Post-Race – NASCAR Xfinity Series USA Network 6 p.m. Sun., Oct. 22 Countdown to Green – NASCAR Cup Series NBC 2 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series 4EVER 400 Presented by Mobil 1 NBC 2:30 p.m. NASCAR America Post-Race – NASCAR Cup Series Peacock 6 p.m.

MOTOGP: AUSTRALIAN MOTORCYCLE GRAND PRIX

MotoGP travels to Philip Island Grand Prix Circuit outside of Melbourne for the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix this Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET on CNBC.

Francesco Bagnaia (346 pts) regained the points lead after his victory Sunday following Jorge Martin (328 pts) crash while leading the Grand Prix of Indonesia. The two Ducati riders swapped the points lead over the weekend as Martin won the Sprint on Saturday, his 4th-straight win in the shortened points-paying format. Fellow Ducati rider Marco Bezzecchi (283 pts) sits third in the standings after finished 5th last Sunday, five days after having surgery for a broken collarbone.

