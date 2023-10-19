Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Homestead-Miami

Kyle Larson, driver of the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on his mindset for the rest of the Round of 8 after earning a spot in the Championship 4 with a win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: "It’s nice to be locked in (to the Championship 4). The points are really close. It’s nice to not have to worry about points and go there and race our own race. I aim to race up front and try to make good decisions on the racetrack. Knowing that I’m locked in, I’m not going into these next two races thinking that they are throwaways. I want to go there (Homestead-Miami Speedway and Martinsville Speedway), have some good runs, potentially have a couple more wins and roll into Phoenix (Raceway) with a lot of confidence and momentum to go after a second championship."



Cliff Daniels, crew chief of the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on the team's areas of focus for the remainder of the Round of 8: "We are certainly glad to have the momentum (from Las Vegas Motor Speedway) but being realistic we know that there is still an uphill battle ahead of us. There are still two more races we need to go run well at and make sure we are doing everything right including our processes and everything about how we execute our days while getting ready for Phoenix (Raceway). That’s kind of our focus and we need to make sure that we do all the right things right at Homestead (Miami Speedway) to execute a good race. Same thing at Martinsville (Speedway). The momentum is nice to have, but we are going to keep our blinders on and stay as grounded as we can while continuing to push forward."



Chase Elliott, driver of the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on how he approaches the remainder of the Round of 8 in the owner playoffs: "Last weekend was tough for sure, but right now we’re focused on Homestead (Miami Speedway) and I’m looking forward to getting there. Obviously, we’re in a position where we need to win one of the next two to get into the Championship 4 on the owner side and I do think we’re a team that’s capable of doing that. I feel like, other than (Las) Vegas, we’ve really been making gains and, overall, have just enjoyed the challenge of trying to advance through these rounds. I’m going to continue doing what I can to improve where I need to. This team deserves a win and I want to get them one."



Alan Gustafson, crew chief of the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on the challenges of Homestead-Miami Speedway: "It is a really tough thing because what we really ran into in (Las) Vegas was just as extreme. You go out there at 9:30 in the morning (for practice) and it is super cool and there is no rubber on the track. The pace is just through the roof. You are running as fast as everybody qualified. You are not really going to get a great indication on what your big struggle is going to be during the race. You are going to have a really gripped-up track that is cool and probably going to be able to run down off the wall. You are probably going to be able to make time in lanes that you are not going to be able to make time in when there is a lot of traffic out there, rubber on the track and it is warm. That is certainly an added degree of difficulty. At Vegas, we learned some things on how to handle that better and we will try to apply that at Homestead (Miami Speedway)."



William Byron, driver of the No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on running the wall at Homestead-Miami: "I mean I’ve done it before, but I don’t think in the (NASCAR) Cup (Series) car. It’s not maybe as comfortable for me, but I do feel like I’m capable of running well at Homestead (Miami Speedway). I’ve won a Cup race there (in 2021) and last year we qualified on the pole. It’s a place that is within our wheelhouse. It’s just a matter of how good we can be there. I think we can realistically have a chance to compete and fight for a win there. I don’t know yet, but I feel like we can be pretty solid at Homestead, for sure."



Rudy Fugle, crew chief of the No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on his thoughts about Homestead-Miami: "Homestead (Miami Speedway) is one of my favorite tracks we go to and always has been. I’ve been able to find success there, but I think it’s mainly because I enjoy how the track races. We’ve spent a lot of time preparing for this race, even before last weekend at Las Vegas (Motor Speedway). We were a bit off from where we hoped at track, so we spent this week really honing in our setup. Hopefully, we can have a solid day and cushion our points gap before the final race of the round."



Alex Bowman, driver of the No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on his expectations of Homestead-Miami for the first time in the Next Gen car: "Homestead (Miami Speedway) has been hit or miss for me. I ran well there in 2021 and had to miss the 2022 race because of my injury. Blake (Harris, crew chief) and I have been working hard in the simulator to get me familiar with the track and some of its intricacies. The team has been working hard these past few weeks and building fast No. 48 Ally Chevrolet Camaro ZL1s, so I have a lot of confidence that we can go to Homestead and be in the mix at the end."



Blake Harris, crew chief of the No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on the team's outlook heading to Homestead-Miami: "Looking back to Alex’s (Bowman) last time at Homestead (Miami Speedway), he had a top-10 finish. He was able to score stage points, which is a great starting point for us heading there for the first time together and his first race there in the Next Gen car. We've put time in at the simulator for a couple of weeks and have 20 minutes of practice to get Alex comfortable. We had decent pace at Darlington (Raceway) a few weeks back, which I think has some similarities, so I feel confident we can get the car and Alex to where we need to be. We will use this week to continue to build our notebook for next year and try and capitalize on opportunities to get the Ally Chevy in victory lane before the end of the season."