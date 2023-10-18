LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Preview: Homestead-Miami Speedway

About Sunseeker Resort: Opening in 2023, Florida’s newest luxury resort located in Charlotte Harbor is the first resort property of Sunseeker Resorts, a wholly owned subsidiary of Allegiant Travel Company. Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor occupies over 22 waterfront acres with 785 guest rooms, including 189 Signature Sunsuites™. Set upon the Peace River and Florida Gulf Coast, this premier resort offers 20 original food and beverage concepts; including seven stand-alone restaurants, eleven bars and lounges, two poolside offerings and a 25,000-square-foot multi-dining experience. Additional hotel amenities include a waterfront promenade, two unique rooftop and waterfront pool experiences, 60,000-square-feet of combined convention space, full-service spa and salon, a 7,100-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness center with four group exercise studios with specialty instructor lead classes, three retail and market shops, and an 18-hole championship level golf club exclusive to hotel guests only. The resort is conveniently located within a short drive of Punta Gorda, Fort Myers, Sarasota, St. Petersburg-Clearwater, and Tampa airports. For more information, visit www.sunseekerresorts.com . Follow us on Instagram: @sunseekerresorts and like us on Facebook: @sunseekerresorts.

Starting Early: Through a collaborative effort with LEGACY MOTOR CLUB’s current manufacturer partner, Chevrolet, and the team's future partners at Toyota, a one-race deal was struck to place John Hunter Nemechek in the No. 42 entry at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Nemechek was signed to drive the No. 42 full-time in 2024 last month, and will now be able to gain some much-needed track time in the NextGen car before he assumes his role within the team next season. This will be his first Cup start of 2023, and Nemechek will run double duty as he continues his NASCAR Xfinity Series championship bid on Saturday.

Hocevar To Finish Season: Carson Hocevar, who has driven the No. 42 Chevrolet in six races, will return to the seat for the final two NASCAR Cup Series events held at Martinsville Speedway on October 29th as well as the season finale at Phoenix Raceway on November 5th. Hocevar is vying for his first Championship 4 berth in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series this weekend, where he enters Homestead-Miami 23 points above the cutline. His three Truck Series race wins at Texas Motor Speedway, Nashville Superspeedway, and Richmond Raceway are tied for the most of any driver in the series. Hocevar will join Luke Lambert on top of the No. 42 pit box on Sunday as he continues to study for his upcoming full-time Cup debut in 2024.

Xfinity Series Points Leader: Nemechek has excelled in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this season. Posting series-high totals of wins (seven), top-fives (16), and top-10 finishes (23), his Joe Gibbs Racing No. 20 team has solidified themselves as one of the top championship favorites. Entering the 31st race of the year at Homestead-Miami, Nemechek has a 47 point gap to the cutline, and leads the overall standings by 26 over Justin Allgaier.

Homestead Experience: Nemechek has competed in 10 races across NASCAR's three national series at Homestead-Miami Speedway, including three Cup Series starts, two Xfinity Series starts, and five Truck Series starts. Last year, he drove in a one-off Cup race with 23XI Racing, marking his only start to date with the NextGen car. He took to the car quickly, qualifying in fourth and driving in the top-five throughout the day. An early spin relegated Nemechek to a 27th-place finish, but the added track time was certainly a positive note. Prior to that race, he attended an organizational test session at the track, where he made laps for two full days which helped lay the groundwork for a solid weekend.

Luke at Homestead: Luke Lambert has worked 10 NASCAR Cup Series races held at Homestead-Miami Speedway in his career. He has had three top-10 finishes, including a second-place result with Ryan Newman, who would finish second in the championship standings in 2014. In his most recent Cup start at Homestead in 2021, Lambert's driver Chris Buescher led for 57 laps. Two NASCAR Xfinity Series starts yielded two top-10 finishes for Luke, and last year, his No. 9 JR Motorsports team dominated, leading 127 laps en route to their eighth race win of the season.

Carson Appearances: Fans attending the 4Ever 400 Presented by Mobil 1 will have a few opportunities to meet Carson Hocevar:

Carson will sign autographs at the LEGACY MOTOR CLUB merchandise hauler in the Homestead-Miami Speedway Fan Zone from 11:30 AM to 12:00 PM on race day. Team Chevy Stage Q&A Session | Sunday, Oct. 22nd: Following immediately from his autograph session at the merchandise hauler, Hocevar will join fans at the Team Chevy stage and partake in a Q&A session from 12:00 PM to 12:15 PM.

Breast Cancer Awareness: As we enter the month of October, a team tradition that has taken place for many years will continue for the next two races at Homestead-Miami Speedway and Martinsville Speedway. Both LEGACY MOTOR CLUB™ cars will carry pink ribbons onboard to honor family members of the respective car's crew members that have been affected by breast cancer.

Quoting John Hunter Nemechek: How valuable will this race be to prepare you for next season, when you make your return to Cup full-time?

"I think having this opportunity will be huge for us. When I raced in the Cup Series before, it was with the older-style Gen 6 car, so I don't have all that much experience with the NextGen car. There's been so much cooperation to be able to pull this off, whether that be from between the manufacturers and both of the teams, and I'm really thankful that everyone was able to work together to make this possible. We're not going to put much pressure on ourselves this weekend, but I'll look at it more as a great opportunity to learn and prepare. I had a chance to run this race last year, but a lot has changed since then that I'll likely still need to get acclimated. With the small amount of practice that I'll have, I'll definitely lean on Luke (Lambert)'s experience and talk in-depth with Erik (Jones). We still have a championship to fight for on Saturday, so I don't want to take anything away from my No. 20 guys, but I am really looking forward to stepping in the No. 42 car for the first time this weekend."