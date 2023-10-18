TEAM CHEVY NASCAR RACE ADVANCE: Homestead-Miami Speedway

QUOTABLE QUOTES: ROSS CHASTAIN, NO. 1 KUBOTA CAMARO ZL1 What are your goals for the rest of the season? "Winning and running well are still very important even though we are not in the playoffs. Finding speed in our car is important. Just because we aren't in the playoffs doesn't mean that we take a step back. We're still grinding because we want to do well and it's important for our team, our partners and everyone involved. I still want to collect wins and end the season on a high note." AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 BASS PRO SHOPS CAMARO ZL1 "I look forward to returning to Homestead-Miami Speedway. Last year was a great race for our No. 3 Chevrolet team, finishing fourth. We were two spots away from winning the race and I feel like we can improve and race for the win this weekend. Homestead-Miami Speedway is a driver’s racetrack. We can move around in the corners to find the best line and it’s a track that’s been good to me in my career with winning a NASCAR Truck Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship. The Miami atmosphere is just one of the things I love about this time of year. There is nice weather and fans always show up to support NASCAR racing." KYLE LARSON, NO. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM CAMARO ZL1 Larson on racing at Homestead-Miami Speedway: “It’s nice to be locked in (to the Championship 4), the points are really close. It’s nice to not have to worry about points and go there and race our own race. I aim to race up front and try to make good decisions on the racetrack. Knowing that I’m locked in, I’m not going into these next two races thinking that they are throw aways. I want to go there (Homestead-Miami Speedway and Martinsville Raceway) and have some good runs and potentially have a couple more wins to roll into Phoenix (Raceway) with a lot of confidence and momentum chasing a second Championship.” CLIFF DANIELS, CREW CHIEF, NO. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM CAMARO ZL1 Daniels on racing at Homestead-Miami Speedway: “We are certainly glad to have the momentum (from Las Vegas Motor Speedway), but being realistic we know that there is still an uphill battle ahead of us. There are still two more races we need to go run good at. Plus, making sure we are doing everything right to have our mind set- including our processes and everything about how we execute our days while getting ready for Phoenix (Raceway). That’s kind of our focus and we need to make sure that we do all the right things right at Homestead (Miami Speedway) to execute a good race. Same thing at Martinsville (Speedway). The momentum is nice to have, but we are going to keep our blinders on and stay as grounded as we can while continuing to push forward.” KYLE BUSCH, NO. 8 3CHI CAMARO ZL1 Is Homestead-Miami Speedway the ideal design with its size, shape, and progressive banking? “Homestead is a really cool racetrack. I feel like its design, its shape and everything with the progressive banking is really neat. It lends itself to some really good racing, from the bottom, middle and top and trying different lines, going in low and exiting high or going in high and exiting low. There are all kinds of opportunities for crisscross moves and some other cool stuff and that’s always pretty fun.” Is the preferred groove at Homestead right up against the wall or can you make another line (middle of the track or at the bottom) work effectively? “The preferred groove is right up against the wall. That’s the fastest way around. You can do that every lap an inch away from the wall and not hit it but it takes so much focus, attention, and skill to be so perfect to do that. There are only a couple of guys that can really do that and do it comfortably all day long. I’ve always been the best around the bottom and have been really good at entering high and bringing the car down and exiting low or in the middle. Those were my favorite lines to run when we won championships in 2015 and 2019 but those races ended at night.” Do you consider the 2015 and 2019 Homestead races two of the best that you’ve ever driven in the Cup Series? “Obviously 2015 and 2019 were very rewarding years. I would just say that we kind of let the race play out naturally and let it kind of come to us and we were fortunate enough to be out front when it mattered and we won. The best one was 2017. That year we came up just short of Truex. We were fast, had a dominate car and were ahead of him on a pit cycle and then a caution came out and they were able to get ahead of us. It just took me too many laps in traffic to get back up to ‘em and by the time I got there I had my tires burned up.” CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 HOOTERS CAMARO ZL1 Elliott on how he approaches the remainder of the Round of 8 in the owner playoffs: "Last weekend was tough for sure, but right now we’re focused on Homestead (Miami Speedway) and I’m looking forward to getting there. Obviously, we’re in a position where we need to win one of the next two to get into the Championship 4 on the owner side and I do think we’re a team that’s capable of doing that. I feel like, other than Vegas, we’ve really been making gains and, overall, have just enjoyed the challenge of trying to advance through these rounds. I’m going to continue doing what I can to improve where I need to. This team deserves a win and I want to get them one." AJ ALLMENDINGER, NO. 16 CAMPERS INN RV CAMARO ZL1 “We have really good memories from last year at Homestead-Miami; it was probably one of the most fun races in the Cup car. I think with this car, you don’t necessarily have to rip the fence the whole time. You’re able to maneuver to use the bottom, middle, and top of the racetrack. It was really cool to have a shot at the win last year and get my best mile and a half finish. I’m looking forward to going back. I gained a lot of confidence last year at this track and I think we can have a solid run again this year.” ERIK JONES, NO. 43 ALLEGIANT CAMARO ZL1 "Homestead is a good place. It's a track that we struggled at a bit last year, but I feel like our 1.5-mile stuff has gotten a good chunk better than our last trip. It is a tricky place. It is tough. It is slick and worn out, and you run against the fence, so there are a lot of things that you must do right in order to have a good day there. I like racing there, and I am hoping we can put together a good day to keep our momentum going." CHASE PURDY, NO. 4 BAMA BUGGIES SILVERADO RST Having limited experience at Homestead-Miami, how will you prepare for this race? “I’ll approach this one just like any other weekend, watching film and going to the simulator. Being that it is a track that I don’t have as much experience at, I’m being diligent with watching film and constantly making notes for myself and talking to guys that are really good there. We’ve had fast trucks all season long and watching what KBM has been able to do there in years past, I think we should have another fast Bama Buggies Silverado. Just as long as I do my job and we all execute we’ll be fine.” Do you feel like that speed that you showed at Kansas will translate over to this race at Homestead-Miami since it’s another multi-groove mile-and-a-half race track? “Certainly -- I don’t see why it shouldn’t. We’re bringing the same Bama Buggies Silverado we raced at Kansas, and we all saw how fast it was there. The only reason we didn’t get the result we deserved at Kansas was because of some mishaps that were out of our control. I’m looking forward to it, the ability to run multiple grooves makes it an exciting race. It will be fun for the drivers and for the fans.” GRANT ENFINGER, NO. 23 CHAMPION POWER EQUIPMENT SILVERADO RST Homestead-Miami is one of the more unique intermediate tracks on the schedule, so what is the key to making speed here? "I feel like everything at Homestead revolves around tire management. You have to have a vehicle that can still be aggressive though. All of our truck races, you have to push it hard on restarts, but the harder you push it early on in a run, the more you're going to pay the price at the end of the run. It's still a place where you've got to have track position, but there are multiple grooves there. There's guys that have had a lot of success running up against the wall, but there's also guys that have been able to win the race by just wrapping the bottom. But normally, the truck that's able to win the race is one that can move around a little bit." What will it take to move onto Phoenix this weekend? "For our team in the situation that we're in, I think we have to be a little bit more on the aggressive side. A little more aggressive than smart. I think we've got four of us within 12 or so points there. It's going to be critical that we all get some stage points, and hopefully we can put ourselves in a position to win. We're racing the same truck that we won Kansas with earlier this year, and Jeff and I like Homestead. I feel like it's been good to us in the past. We've never won there; but we've had good trucks in the past. We had a good truck there last year, maybe not one that could contend for the win with, but definitely a solid truck nonetheless. We're going to try to build off of last year and make it even better this year." RAJAH CARUTH, NO. 24 WENDELL SCOTT FOUNDATION SILVERADO RST You've been looking forward to racing at Homestead-Miami for a while now, so what about this track excites you? "I'm pretty excited for Homestead because I've put a lot of emphasis on being able to run the fence this year - not only in a truck, but also in my Xfinity starts this year and even for the races that I've ran at Millbridge Speedway in a non-wing micro sprint car. I'd say that it's safe to say that my confidence is high going to Homestead for sure, especially because we will take our same truck that we raced with earlier at Darlington, and we will also be on the same tire compound. With this facility known for having very low grip, I think that should fall into my wheelhouse. The expectations for our No. 24 Wendell Scott Foundation team are high, and hopefully we can capitalize on this opportunity to run well on Saturday." DANIEL DYE, NO. 43 BULL & BOAR BARBECUE SHOP SILVERADO RST How much of a weight off your shoulders did you feel when you were able to score your first top-10 finish last race, and how eager are you to return to Florida? "I'm really looking forward to getting to Homestead. First and foremost, to race in front of my friends and family, as well as having Danny from Bull & Boar Barbecue Shop bringing along his family will be super cool. But yeah, finally being able to get a top-10 was definitely a weight off my shoulders. It was good to finally get that out of the way, and we've also been having some good runs in the Xfinity Series car the last few weeks. So, it will be nice to carry some added momentum from Talladega as well as the two Xfinity races I've made now into Homestead. On that note, I think that the Xfinity races that I've had will make me a better driver when I'm in the truck, so I'm looking forward to see what I can do now that I've ran a couple of mile-and-a-half tracks in a different car to see how it translates to our truck." JACK WOOD, NO. 51 HIGH FIVES FOUNDATION SILVERADO RST Homestead is unique for a mile-and-a-half track. Talk about how you will prepare for this weekend? “I feel like this is the track I struggled at the most last year. As far as my preparation, I have done film study, iRacing, and talked to as many people as I can -- much like I’ve done for other races in the past. We’ve had multiple sim sessions for this race which is something that we normally don’t get. Hopefully, that means I have a better feel for what I need and I’m sure the truck will be fast. It will just be about getting me to where I need to be to execute the right way. It will be a lot of work going into it, but I think the uniqueness of this racetrack will make it fun. I always like a new challenge.”