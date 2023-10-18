Denny Hamlin – No. 11 Sport Clips Toyota Camry TRD Preview – 4EVER 400 Presented by Mobil 1 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

No. 11 Sport Clips Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes

Denny Hamlin is tied for the most NASCAR Cup Series wins all-time at Homestead-Miami Speedway with three. His most recent win at the track came in 2020 when he led 137 of 267 laps on the way to victory lane. Last year, Hamlin started 14th and finished seventh when the Cup Series visited Homestead. LAS VEGAS RECAP: Hamlin finished 10th last weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. After starting 15th, he scored valuable points by finishing seventh in stage one and fourth in stage two.

Since being paired with crew chief Chris Gabehart at the start of the 2019 season, Hamlin has won at eight of the 10 playoff tracks, including a 2020 victory at Homestead-Miami Speedway. SPORT CLIPS: Sport Clips will be featured as the primary sponsor for Hamlin in Sunday's race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The sports-themed haircutting franchise based in Georgetown, Texas is a longtime supporter of Joe Gibbs Racing dating back to 2009 and has more than 1,850 stores in the United States and Canada.

Joe Gibbs Racing owns eight NASCAR Cup Series wins at Homestead-Miami Speedway. In 75 combined starts at the 1.5-mile oval, the organization has tallied 20 top-five finishes, 41 top-10s, five pole awards, and 1,740 laps led. Kyle Busch, Bobby Labonte, and Tony Stewart join Hamlin on the list of drivers who have taken JGR to victory lane at the South Florida track. TUNE IN: Coverage of this weekend's race at Homestead-Miami Speedway begins Sunday, October 22, at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC, MRN Radio, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Denny Hamlin, Driver of the No. 11 Sport Clips Toyota Camry TRD

What is your mindset about going to Homestead this weekend?

“We’re looking forward to this weekend. Obviously, we would have liked to have finished last week a little better to be in a better spot in the points, but we feel good about Homestead. It’s a track we’ve had some success at and feel like we can run up front and score points. That’s the name of the game right now is just qualify up front, score points in the stages and finish as good as we can. It’d be awesome to win the race and lock ourselves in, but if we can’t do that, we need to maximize our day.”

JGR PR