NASCAR National Series News & Notes - Homestead-Miami Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series

Next Race: 4EVER 400 Presented by Mobil 1

The Place: Homestead-Miami Speedway

The Date: Sunday, October 22

The Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

The Purse: $7,634,143

TV: NBC, 2 p.m. ET

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 400.5 miles (267 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 80),

Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 165), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 267)

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Next Race: Contender Boats 300

The Place: Homestead-Miami Speedway

The Date: Saturday, October 21

The Time: 3 p.m. ET

The Purse: $1,433,590

TV: USA, 2:30 p.m. ET

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 300 miles (200 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 45),

Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 90), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 200)

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

Next Race: Baptist Health Cancer Care 200

The Place: Homestead-Miami Speedway

The Date: Saturday, October 21

The Time: 12 p.m. ET

The Purse: $689,963

TV: FS1, 11 a.m. ET

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)

Distance: 201 miles (134 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 30),

Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 60), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 134)

NASCAR Cup Series

Welcome To Miami: South Beach is ready to heat up the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs

Under the beautiful warm sun in South Florida sits the 1.5-mile Homestead-Miami Speedway, the stage for this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs’ second race of the Round of 8, the 4EVER 400 Presented by Mobil 1, this Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90). Hendrick Motorsports’ Kyle Larson is the first driver to earn a spot in the Championship 4 Round with his victory last weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, leaving three positions still up for grabs heading into Sunday.

This season will be the 18th year Homestead-Miami Speedway has hosted a NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race (2004-2019, 2022-2023). The 2023 season marks the second-time (2022-23) the second-race in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 8 has been hosted by Homestead-Miami Speedway (Race No. 34 of the season and eighth of the postseason).

Homestead-Miami Speedway (2022) is the fourth different track to host the eighth-race in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs; joining Phoenix Raceway (one race: 2004), Texas Motor Speedway (16 races: 2005-2020), and Kansas Speedway (one race: 2021). Prior to the 2022 season, Homestead-Miami Speedway hosted the season finale race of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs from 2004-2019 (16 races).

A total of 12 different drivers have won the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff races at Homestead-Miami Speedway, led by Greg Biffle with three postseason victories in South Beach (2004-2006). Denny Hamlin (2009, 2013) and Kyle Busch (2015, 2019) lead all active NASCAR Cup Series drivers in victories in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff races at Homestead-Miami Speedway with two postseason wins each.

Homestead-Miami Speedway NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Race Winners Track Playoff Race Winners Date Race No. Homestead-Miami Greg Biffle Sunday, November 21, 2004 36 Homestead-Miami Greg Biffle Sunday, November 20, 2005 36 Homestead-Miami Greg Biffle Sunday, November 19, 2006 36 Homestead-Miami Matt Kenseth Sunday, November 18, 2007 36 Homestead-Miami Carl Edwards Sunday, November 16, 2008 36 Homestead-Miami Denny Hamlin Sunday, November 22, 2009 36 Homestead-Miami Carl Edwards Sunday, November 21, 2010 36 Homestead-Miami Tony Stewart Sunday, November 20, 2011 36 Homestead-Miami Jeff Gordon Sunday, November 18, 2012 36 Homestead-Miami Denny Hamlin Sunday, November 17, 2013 36 Homestead-Miami Kevin Harvick Sunday, November 16, 2014 36 Homestead-Miami Kyle Busch Sunday, November 22, 2015 36 Homestead-Miami Jimmie Johnson Sunday, November 20, 2016 36 Homestead-Miami Martin Truex Jr Sunday, November 19, 2017 36 Homestead-Miami Joey Logano Sunday, November 18, 2018 36 Homestead-Miami Kyle Busch Sunday, November 17, 2019 36 Homestead-Miami Kyle Larson Sunday, October 23, 2022 34

A total of nine different drivers have won the eighth race in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, led by Jimmie Johnson with five postseason victories – all at Texas Motor Speedway (2007, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015). Kevin Harvick leads all active NASCAR Cup Series drivers in victories in the eighth race of the Playoffs with three postseason wins – all at Texas Motor Speedway (2017, 2018, 2019).

NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Race No. 8 Winners Track Playoff Race Winners Date Race No. Phoenix Dale Earnhardt Jr Sunday, November 7, 2004 34 Texas Carl Edwards Sunday, November 6, 2005 34 Texas Tony Stewart Sunday, November 5, 2006 34 Texas Jimmie Johnson Sunday, November 4, 2007 34 Texas Carl Edwards Sunday, November 2, 2008 34 Texas Kurt Busch Sunday, November 8, 2009 34 Texas Denny Hamlin Sunday, November 7, 2010 34 Texas Tony Stewart Sunday, November 6, 2011 34 Texas Jimmie Johnson Sunday, November 4, 2012 34 Texas Jimmie Johnson Sunday, November 3, 2013 34 Texas Jimmie Johnson Sunday, November 2, 2014 34 Texas Jimmie Johnson Sunday, November 8, 2015 34 Texas Carl Edwards Sunday, November 6, 2016 34 Texas Kevin Harvick Sunday, November 5, 2017 34 Texas Kevin Harvick Sunday, November 4, 2018 34 Texas Kevin Harvick Sunday, November 3, 2019 34 Texas Kyle Busch Sunday, October 25, 2020 34 Kansas Kyle Larson Sunday, October 24, 2021 34 Homestead-Miami Kyle Larson Sunday, October 23, 2022 34

Seven times the winner of the Homestead-Miami Speedway Playoff race has also won the NASCAR Cup Series championship in the same season during the Playoffs Era (2004-Present): 2011, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019.

In 2011, NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart won from the 15th starting position at Homestead-Miami Speedway, and as a result secured his third-career NASCAR Cup Series championship (2002, 2005, 2011).

In 2014, Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kevin Harvick won from the fifth starting position at Homestead-Miami Speedway in the first year of the elimination-style format of the Playoffs, and as a result won his first NASCAR Cup Series title.

In 2015, Joe Gibbs Racing’s Kyle Busch won from the third starting position at Homestead-Miami Speedway in the second year of the elimination-style format of the Playoffs, and as a result he won his first NASCAR Cup Series championship.

In 2016, Hendrick Motorsports’ Jimmie Johnson won from the 14th starting position at Homestead-Miami Speedway in the third year of the elimination-style format of the Playoffs, and as a result he tied NASCAR Hall of Famers Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt for the series-most titles with seven each.

In 2017, Furniture Row Racing’s Martin Truex Jr. won from the second starting position at Homestead-Miami Speedway in the fourth year of the elimination-style format of the Playoffs, and as a result he won his first series championship.

In 2018, Team Penske’s Joey Logano won from the fifth starting position at Homestead-Miami Speedway in the fifth year of the elimination-style format of the Playoffs, and as a result he won his first series championship.

In 2019, Joe Gibbs Racing’s Kyle Busch won from the fourth starting position at Homestead-Miami Speedway in the sixth year of the elimination-style format of the Playoffs, and as a result he won his second NASCAR Cup Series championship, becoming the only active driver with multiple titles (2015, 2019).

Four times the winner of the eighth race in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs has gone on to win the title later that same season – three at Texas Motor Speedway (2007, 2011, 2013) and once at Kansas Speedway (2021).

In 2007, Hendrick Motorsports’ Jimmie Johnson won from the eighth starting position at Texas Motor Speedway and went on to win his second consecutive NASCAR Cup Series title later that season. The Playoff win at Texas was his third of four consecutive victories in the 2007 Playoffs – the only driver to win four straight in the NASCAR Cup Series postseason (Martinsville, Atlanta, Texas, Phoenix).

In 2011, Stewart-Haas Racing’s Tony Stewart won from the fifth starting position at Texas Motor Speedway and went on to win his third NASCAR Cup Series championship later that season (2002, 2005, 2011). The Texas Playoff win was Stewart’s fourth of his record setting five NASCAR Cup Series Playoff wins in a single postseason run in 2011 (Chicago, New Hampshire, Martinsville, Texas, Homestead-Miami).

In 2013, Hendrick Motorsports’ Jimmie Johnson won from the third starting position at Texas Motor Speedway and went on to win his sixth NASCAR Cup Series championship later that season. The Texas Playoff win was Johnson’s second of two postseason victories (Dover, Texas) in 2013.

In 2021, Hendrick Motorsports’ Kyle Larson won from the first starting position at Kansas Speedway and went on to win his first NASCAR Cup Series title later that same season. The Kansas Playoff win was Larson’s fourth of his five postseason wins in 2021 (Bristol, Charlotte RC, Texas, Kansas, Phoenix); tying NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart’s record for the most Playoff wins in a single Playoff run with five each.

The worst finish in a NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs race by the eventual series champion at Homestead-Miami Speedway is 18th and it occurred last season (2022) when Joey Logano finished 18th at Homestead-Miami and later went on to win his second NASCAR Cup Series championship (2018, 2022).

The worst finish in the eighth NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race by a driver that went on to win the title that same season:

At Phoenix Raceway, the eighth race of the Playoffs in 2004, Kurt Busch finished in 10th-place and won the title that same season.

At Texas Motor Speedway, the eighth race of the Playoffs in 2009, Jimmie Johnson finished in 38th-place and won the title that same season.

At Kansas Speedway, the eighth race of the Playoffs in 2021, Kyle Larson won the race and won the title that same season.

At Homestead-Miami Speedway, the eighth race of the Playoffs in 2022, Joey Logano finished 18th in the race and won the title that same season.

Four times non-Playoff drivers have won the Playoff race at Homestead-Miami Speedway (2004, 2006, 2013, 2022).

In 2004, Greg Biffle was ranked 17th in the NASCAR Cup Series standings when he won the inaugural Playoff race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

In 2006, Greg Biffle was ranked 13th in the NASCAR Cup Series standings when he won the Playoff race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

In 2013, Denny Hamlin was ranked 23rd in the NASCAR Cup Series standings when he won the Playoff race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

In 2022, Kyle Larson was ranked ninth in the NASCAR Cup Series standings when he won the Playoff race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Larson was eliminated from the Playoffs in the Round of 12.

Five times a non-Playoff driver has won the eighth race in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs – four at Texas Motor Speedway (2006, 2014, 2015, 2020) and once at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

In 2006, Tony Stewart was ranked 11th in the NASCAR Cup Series point standings at the time of the Playoff win at Texas Motor Speedway.

In 2014, Jimmie Johnson was 11th in points at the time of the Playoff win at Texas Motor Speedway. Johnson had made the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs in 2014 but was eliminated in the Round of 12.

In 2015, Jimmie Johnson was 12th in points at the time of the Playoff win at Texas Motor Speedway. Johnson had made the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs in 2015 but was eliminated in the Round of 16.

In 2020, Kyle Busch was ninth in points at the time of the Playoff win at Texas Motor Speedway. Busch had made the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs in 2020 but was eliminated in the Round of 12.

In 2022, Kyle Larson was ranked ninth in the NASCAR Cup Series standings when he won the Playoff race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Larson was eliminated from the Playoffs in the Round of 12.

All the NASCAR Cup Series on-track activity this weekend will get going with practice and Busch Light Pole Qualifying on Saturday, October 21 at 9 a.m. ET and can be viewed on the NBC Sports App.

Championship 4 Clinch Scenarios: Homestead-Miami edition

To decide this season’s NASCAR Cup Series champion the current Round of 8 contenders, not named Kyle Larson, have just two chances left – this weekend at Homestead- Miami and next weekend at Martinsville Speedway - to earn one of the three remaining spots in the Championship 4 Round of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. Hendrick Motorsports’ Kyle Larson punched his ticket to the Championship 4 with his big win last weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the second-time in his career the 2021 series champion has earned a spot in the final postseason round (2021, 2023). This weekend, the 4EVER 400 Presented by Mobil 1 (Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) offers 400.5 miles (267 laps) for the competitors to battle it out. Here is a look at the clinch scenarios for the drivers vying for a spot in the next round.

Already Clinched

The following driver has clinched a spot in the 4-driver field of the next round: Kyle Larson.

Can Clinch Via Points

If there is a repeat winner or a win by a driver who cannot advance to the next round, the following drivers could clinch by being 56 points above the 3rd winless driver in the standings. The same point requirements listed below would hold true if a new win comes from among William Byron or Martin Truex Jr.

William Byron: Could only clinch with help

Martin Truex Jr.: Could only clinch with help

If there is a new winner from Denny Hamlin or another winless driver lower in the standings but still eligible to advance to the next round, the following drivers could clinch by being 56 points above the 2nd winless driver in the standings.

William Byron: Could only clinch with help

Can Clinch Via Win

The following drivers would clinch on their win alone: William Byron, Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick, Ryan Blaney, Chris Buescher.

NASCAR Cup Series Driver Playoff Outlook Following Las Vegas Motor Speedway - October 15, 2023 Rank Driver Points Race Wins Stage Wins Playoff Pts +/- Cutoff 1 Kyle Larson (P) 4,084 4 7 24 In On Wins 2 William Byron (P) 4,077 6 8 41 9 3 Martin Truex Jr. (P) 4,070 3 6 36 2 4 Denny Hamlin (P) 4,070 3 7 32 2 5 Christopher Bell (P) 4,068 1 4 16 -2 6 Tyler Reddick (P) 4,054 2 6 16 -16 7 Ryan Blaney (P) 4,053 2 4 14 -17 8 Chris Buescher (P) 4,047 3 1 21 -23 9 Brad Keselowski 2,238 0 6 11 Eliminated From The Playoffs 10 Ross Chastain 2,213 1 5 11 11 Kyle Busch 2,191 3 2 19 12 Bubba Wallace 2,185 0 0 0 13 Joey Logano 2,168 1 3 8 14 Kevin Harvick 2,144 0 1 4 15 Michael McDowell 2,130 1 2 7 16 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 2,126 1 0 5

Kyle Larson looks to become third active Cup champion with multiple titles

It’s an exclusive list with just 17 names on it all-time, and currently, only two active drivers (Joey Logano and Kyle Busch) have earned a spot on the prestigious list. This season, Hendrick Motorsports’ Kyle Larson has become the first Playoff competitor to secure his spot in the Championship 4 Round, and ultimately, is looking to add his name to the impressive list of NASCAR Cup Series champions with multiple titles. Larson’s last appearance in the Championship 4 Round in 2021, proved to be a fortuitous one, as the California native earned his first NASCAR Cup Series championship that year. But before he starts counting his titles, he will need to get through this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway, but don’t expect him to slow down, as he is the defending winner of this Playoff race (2022).

“Obviously it's nice to win and lock in, so you can focus on Phoenix,” said Larson. “At the same point you really can't look too far ahead of yourself. There's still two other races before then. I put a lot of pressure on myself going to Homestead. I want to have a great run there. I want to dominate honestly. I want to win both stages by 15 seconds and win the race by 30 (smiling). That's my goal. … I just put a lot of pressure on myself and our team to not get complacent and treat every race like it means something.”

Larson has made nine career starts at Homestead-Miami Speedway putting up one win (2022), and five top fives. His average finish at the 1.5-mile track is 10.7 and he has spent 529 laps out front.

“I'm glad I won and locked in, but I like that now I can go to Homestead, Martinsville and just race,” said Larson. “You're not really focused on points. You can be a little more aggressive now, trying to, yeah, just win really is the goal. At the same point, you don't want to piss anybody off before we get to Phoenix, so that's also a goal, is to race everybody fairly and not be a part of the story really the next couple weeks, other than winning would be great.”

If Larson were to win the title this season, he would join the below drivers as a multiple season champion.

Drivers with Multiple Championships (1949-2022) Rank No. of Titles Driver Years 1 7 Jimmie Johnson 2016, ‘13, ’10, ‘09, ‘08, ‘07, ‘06 Dale Earnhardt 1994, ’93, ‘91, ‘90, ‘87, ‘86, ‘80 Richard Petty 1979, ‘75, ‘74, ‘72, ‘71, ‘67, ‘64 4 4 Jeff Gordon 2001, ‘98, ‘97, ‘95 5 3 Darrell Waltrip 1985, ‘82, ‘81 Cale Yarborough 1978, ‘77, ‘76 David Pearson 1969, ‘68, ‘66 Lee Petty 1959, ‘58, ‘54 Tony Stewart 2011, ‘05, ‘02 10 2 Joey Logano 2022, '18 Kyle Busch 2019, '15 Terry Labonte 1996, ‘84 Ned Jarrett 1965, ‘61 Joe Weatherly 1963, ‘62 Buck Baker 1957, ‘56 Tim Flock 1955, ‘52 Herb Thomas 1953, ‘51 * 17 total multiple NASCAR Cup Series champions



Wins leader William Byron looks to make Champ 4 for first-time in his career

Now that his Hendrick Motorsports’ teammate, Kyle Larson, has already beaten him to the punch when it comes to securing his spot in this year’s Championship 4 Round, William Byron, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series wins leaders – with six victories this season – is looking to secure his spot in the final Playoff round for thew first time in his career. And with his triumphs throughout the postseason so far, this might just be the year he does it.

This season has been a career-year for Byron, in 33 starts he has posted three poles, six wins, 13 top fives and 19 top 10s. He leads the series in stage wins with eight. His average finish this season is 11.3 and he is looking to become the fifth different driver at Hendrick Motorsports to earn a spot in the Championship 4 Round all-time; joining Jeff Gordon (2015), Jimmie Johnson (2016), Chase Elliott (2020, 2021, 2022) and Kyle Larson (2021, 2023).

Homestead-Miami Speedway is up next on the schedule and William Byron and No. 24 Chevrolet team led by crew chief Rudy Fugle are ready for it. They won at the 1.5-mile South Florida track in 2021 and sat on the pole and finished 12th their last season. In total, Byron has made five starts at Homestead-Miami, putting up one pole, one win and two top 10s.

Struggling to stay afloat, Truex Jr. looks to right postseason ship at Miami

Joe Gibbs Racing’s Martin Truex Jr., the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Regular Season Champion, has been struggling through the first seven races of the Playoffs posting his first top-10 finish last weekend at Las Vegas. Now, the New Jersey native is looking to right his Playoff ship this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway and earn his spot in the Championship 4 Round the sixth-time in his career (2021, '19, '18, '17, '15). Truex currently ranks third in the postseason standings following the Round of 8 opener at Las Vegas and is up +2 points on the Championship 4 Round cutoff heading into this weekend.

“I love South Florida and love going down there (Homestead-Miami Speedway),” said Truex Jr. “A lot of great fans. It doesn’t feel like fall when you go down there, it feels like summer, so that’s an added bonus.”

So far, Truex hasn’t had the postseason run he expected after winning the Regular Season Championship, making seven starts and putting up just one top-10 finish. His average finish during the Playoffs this season is an unrecognizable 19.4. But Homestead-Miami is one Truex’s better tracks and this weekend his postseason fortunes could turn.

“Recent success is always important,” said Truex. … “Definitely have a lot of confidence going there (Homestead-Miami) with our Bass Pro Shops Camry. I feel like we have a good notebook from last year to go off of. It’s a place where I think we can make something happen.”

Truex has made 18 series starts at Homestead-Miami Speedway collecting one win (2017), seven top fives and 12 top 10s. His average finish at the 1.5-mile track is a stout 9.667 – best among Playoff contenders.

“You can run all over and it’s really low-grip and it wears tires out,” said Truex when referring to Homestead-Miami. “You really have to manage your car and your tires throughout runs. Be able to move around the track and find lines that work for you. It’s a big challenge and I enjoy tracks like that.”

Deja Vue: Denny Hamlin teeters Championship 4 Round cutline in Miami

Just like last season, Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin heads into the eighth race of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs at Homestead-Miami Speedway teetering the Championship 4 Round cutline in fourth, this time just two points up on his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Christopher Bell in fifth place. Hamlin wasn’t able to earn a spot in the final round last season, but this year is hoping to get his fifth career appearance (2014, 2019, 2020, 2021) in the Championship 4.

Hamlin will be one to watch come Sunday, Homestead-Miami Speedway is one of his best tracks. In 18 career NASCAR Cup Series starts at the 1.5-mile speedway in South Florida, he has collected three wins (2009, 2013, 2020), five top fives and 12 top 10s. His average finish at the track is 9.833 is second-best among Playoff contenders and he has led 397 laps.

Outside Looking In: Bell, Reddick, Blaney and Buescher are below the cutline

With the first race in the books of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 8 and two races to go, the postseason contenders below the Championship 4 Round cutline have quite the challenge set before them as they try to earn their position in the final round. Following the Round of 8 opener at Las Vegas, Joe Gibbs Racing’s Christopher Bell finds himself in fifth place, two points back from his JGR teammates Martin Truex Jr. in third and Denny Hamlin in fourth (currently tied in points at 4,070). Joining Bell below the Championship 4 cutline are 23XI Racing’s Tyler Reddick in sixth (-16 points), Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney in seventh (-17 points) and RFK Racing’s Chris Buescher in eighth (-23 points), but keep in mind only two more spots can be earned by wins leaving at least one spot reserved for a driver to get in on points.

Christopher Bell (No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota) heads to Homestead-Miami Speedway ranked fifth in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff standings following Las Vegas, two points back from the Championship 4 cutoff. This year, Bell is looking to make the Championship 4 Round for the second consecutive season (2022) in his career.

“I think I saw we're minus two, so we're not out of it by any means,” said Bell following his runner-up finish at Las Vegas.

In 33 starts this season, Bell has managed to put up a season-to-date Driver Rating of 91.1 (fifth-best) and post one win (Bristol Dirt), nine top fives, 17 top 10s, and a series leading six poles. He has four stage wins, has led 573 laps and has earned an average finish of 12.8.

Looking to Homestead-Miami Speedway, Bell has one top-10 finish in three starts at the 1.5-mile track. His average finish at Homestead-Miami is 13.0, seventh-best. Plus, he ranks in the top-20 in two pre-race Loop Data categories: Average Running Position (15.418, 14th-best) and Driver Rating (75.1, 16th-best). He finished 11th in last season’s Homestead-Miami race.

Tyler Reddick (No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota) flies down to Homestead-Miami Speedway this week ranked sixth in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff standings following Las Vegas, -16 points back from the Championship 4 cutoff. This year, Reddick is looking to make the Championship 4 Round for the first-time in his career and become the first driver from 23XI Racing to make the final Playoff round.

In 33 starts this season, Reddick has put up a season-to-date Driver Rating of 90.3 (sixth-best) and post two wins (Austin, Kansas), nine top fives, 15 top 10s and two poles. He has six stage wins, has led 469 laps and has earned an average finish of 15.5 this season.

Looking to Homestead-Miami Speedway, Reddick has posted two top fives and two top 10s. His average finish of 13.667 at Homestead-Miami is ninth-best. He also ranks in the top-10 in two key pre-race Loop Data categories: Average Running Position (12.963, 10th-best) and Driver Rating (93.0, eighth-best). Plus, he has also won twice at the South Florida track in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (2018, 2019).

Ryan Blaney (No. 12 Team Penske Ford) arrives at Homestead-Miami Speedway ranked seventh in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff standings following Las Vegas, -17 points back from the Championship 4 cutoff. This year, Blaney is looking to make the Championship 4 Round for the first-time in his career and become the third different driver from Team Penske to earn spot in the Playoffs’ final round; joining Joey Logano (2022, '20, '18, '16, '14) and Brad Keselowski (2020, '17).

In 33 starts this season, Blaney has procured a season-to-date Driver Rating of 85.9 (seventh-best) and has put up two wins (Charlotte and Talladega), five top fives and 15 top 10s. He has won four stages, has led 362 laps and has managed an average finish of 15.2.

Looking to Homestead-Miami Speedway, Blaney has put up one top five and one top 10 in eight starts. His average finish of 18.625 at Homestead-Miami is 16th-best, and he ranks in the top-15 in two key pre-race Loop

Data categories: Average Running Position (15.836, 15th-best) and Driver Rating (79.7, 14th-best).

Chris Buescher (No. 17 RFK Racing Ford) heads to Homestead-Miami Speedway ranked eighth in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff standings following Las Vegas, -23 points back from the Championship 4 cutoff. This year, Buescher is looking to make the Championship 4 Round for the first-time in his career and become the first driver from RFK Racing to make the final Playoff round all-time.

In 33 starts this season, Buescher has posted a season-to-date Driver Rating of 84.5 (eighth-best) and has collected three wins (Richmond, Michigan, Daytona), eight top fives and 15 top 10s. He has a single stage win, has led 237 laps and has an average finish of 12.2.

Looking to Homestead-Miami Speedway, Buescher has put up one top-15 finish in seven starts. His average finish of 19.714 at Homestead-Miami is 18th-best, he ranks in the top-25 in two key pre-race Loop Data categories: Average Running Position (20.527, 22nd-best) and Driver Rating (64.1, 21st-best).

NASCAR Cup racing in South Beach

Groundbreaking for Homestead-Miami Dade Motorsports Complex – as the track was originally named – began August 24, 1993. The original configuration of Homestead-Miami Speedway was a four-turn, rectangular paved oval based on Indianapolis Motor Speedway's layout.

The first race held at Homestead-Miami Speedway was a NASCAR Xfinity Series event on November 5, 1995 – the inaugural Xfinity Series race was won by NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett (Ford, 92.229 mph). The first NASCAR Cup Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway was held on November 14, 1999 – the inaugural Cup Series race was won by NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart (Pontiac,140.335 mph).

The 2002 season was the first year the Championship Weekend was held at Homestead-Miami Speedway, with all three of NASCAR’s national series holding their season finale at the same track. The track would host the season finale weekend from 2002-2019. In total, there have been 24 NASCAR Cup Series races at Homestead-Miami Speedway, one per season since 1999.

A total of 15 different drivers have won the pole in the NASCAR Cup Series at Homestead-Miami Speedway, and five have won multiple poles. Driver David Green won the first NASCAR Cup Series pole at Homestead-Miami Speedway in 1999 at a speed of 155.759 mph (34.669 sec.) in a Pontiac owned by Tim Beverly. Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin leads the NASCAR Cup Series in poles at Homestead-Miami Speedway with three poles (2015, 2017, 2018). Of the 15 NASCAR Cup Series pole winners at Homestead-Miami Speedway four will be active this weekend.

Active Pole Winners (4) Poles Seasons Denny Hamlin 3 2015, 2017, 2018 Joey Logano 1 2012 Kevin Harvick 1 2016 William Byron 1 2022

A total of 16 different NASCAR Cup Series drivers have won at Homestead-Miami Speedway, and five different drivers have won more than once at the 1.5-mile track. Greg Biffle (2004, 2005, 2006), Tony Stewart (1999, 2000, 2011) and Denny Hamlin (2009, 2013, 2020) lead the NASCAR Cup Series in wins at Homestead-Miami Speedway with three wins each. Of the 16 NASCAR Cup Series race winners at Homestead-Miami Speedway seven of them are active this weekend, and four are active Playoff drivers – Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson, William Byron and Martin Truex Jr.

Active Race Winners (7) Wins Seasons Denny Hamlin 3 2020, '13, '09 Kyle Busch 2 2019, '15 Joey Logano 1 2018 Kevin Harvick 1 2014 Kyle Larson 1 2022 Martin Truex Jr 1 2017 William Byron 1 2021

Final Four: A look at the Playoffs’ Championship 4 Round

This season just one driver has secured their spot in the Championship 4 Round of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs (Kyle Larson) but let’s take a look at who has previously earned a spot throughout the years in the prestigious and exclusive round that grants the postseason contenders that one shot at the title.

The inception of the elimination-style format of the Playoffs in the NASCAR Cup Series took place in 2014, and since then, just 14 different drivers have earned a spot in the Championship 4 Round, with seven of the 14 securing multiple appearances in the final round.

Championship 4 Round Appearances Rank Appearances Drivers (14) Years 1 5 Joey Logano 2022, '20, '18, '16, '14 Martin Truex Jr. 2021, '19, '18, '17, '15 Kyle Busch 2019, '18, '17, '16, '15 Kevin Harvick 2019, '18, '17, '15, '14 5 4 Denny Hamlin 2021, '20, '19, '14 6 3 Chase Elliott 2022, '21 '20 7 2 Brad Keselowski 2020, '17 8 1 Christopher Bell 2022 Ross Chastain 2022 Kyle Larson 2021 Jimmie Johnson 2016 Carl Edwards 2016 Jeff Gordon 2015 14 Ryan Newman 2014

Four drivers are currently tied for the NASCAR Cup Series most Championship 4 Round appearances at five each - Joey Logano (2022, '20, '18, '16, '14), Martin Truex Jr. (2021, '19, '18, '17, '15), Kyle Busch (2019, '18, '17, '16, '15) and Kevin Harvick (2019, '18, '17, '15, '14). Truex is the only one of the four this season that has an opportunity to break the tie and solely take the lead in Championship 4 appearances. Denny Hamlin with four Championship 4 appearances (2021, '20, '19, '14) has the opportunity to earn his fifth appearance and possibly tie for the lead as well.

The record for the youngest driver to earn a spot in the NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 Round is held by Joey Logano, who earned his first appearance in the Championship 4 in 2014 at the age of 24 years, 5 months and 23 days. The second youngest was Chase Elliott in 2020 at the age of 24 years, 11 months and 11 days. The record for the oldest driver to earn a spot in the Championship 4 Round is held by NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon, who earned his spot at the age of 44 years, 3 months and 18 days. The average age of a driver making their first appearance in the Championship 4 Round is 32-years old.

This season, four of the eight drivers vying for a spot in the Championship 4 Round are looking to make their first appearance in the final round – William Byron, Tyler Reddick, Ryan Blaney and Chris Buescher.

Also, in total, seven organizations have qualified for the Championship 4 Round in the NASCAR Cup Series from 2014-2022. Joe Gibbs Racing leads the series in number of drivers they have placed in the final round (five) and number of appearances they have earned in the Championship 4 Round (14). Each season four spots are available and since 2014 Joe Gibbs Racing has secured 14 of the possible 36 total Championship 4 Round spots (38.8%).

Organizations Champ 4 Drivers Champ 4 Appearances Joe Gibbs Racing 5 14 Team Penske 2 7 Hendrick Motorsports 3 6 Stewart-Haas Racing 1 5 Furniture Row Racing 1 2 Trackhouse Racing 1 1 Richard Childress Racing 1 1

NASCAR Cup Series, Etc.

List of dignitaries to honor Kevin Harvick at Homestead-Miami Speedway this weekend – As his full-time NASCAR Cup Series comes to a close, Kevin Harvick will be honored by several individuals who have made an impact on his career prior to the start of the 4EVER 400 Presented by Mobil 1, Homestead-Miami Speedway announced this week. Senior Advisor to NASCAR Mike Helton and Stewart-Haas Racing crew chief Rodney Childers and his family will serve as key dignitaries in getting the race started on Sunday afternoon. GRAMMY® Award-winning superstar and Trackhouse Racing co-owner Armando Christian Perez, Pitbull, will serve as the honorary pace car official, riding along at the front of the field as the stars of the Cup Series prepare for one of the final races of the season.

“As we honor Kevin in his final race here with us at Homestead-Miami Speedway, it was only fitting that some of the people most important to him in his career join the festivities to pay tribute to his legacy,” said Al Garcia, Homestead-Miami Speedway President. “The Childers family and Mike Helton are the perfect representatives to honor Kevin’s surefire Hall of Fame career.”

Helton will serve as the Honorary Starter for the NASCAR Cup Series 4EVER 400 Presented by Mobil 1. Helton and Harvick have developed a close bond over his career, and Helton will wave the green flag as Harvick crosses the start/finish line for his final Cup Series race in South Florida.

Harvick’s crew chief Rodney Childers and his family – wife Katrina and twin sons Brody and Gavin – have been named the Grand Marshals for the event. They’ll stand alongside Harvick’s car on the grid to honor Harvick one last time at the iconic track by saying the most famous words in motorsports to signal the field to fire their engines.

Pitbull, also known as “Mr. 305” and “Mr. Worldwide,” will ride along as the pace car leads the field to green as the Honorary Pace Car Official for Sunday’s race. He recently released his new Spanglish album, TRACKHOUSE. The title is a reference to the Cup Series team Trackhouse Racing, which he joined as a co-owner in 2021.

Pitbull is currently performing alongside Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin on The Trilogy Tour, which will canvas North America throughout the fall.

All of the South Florida vibes will be felt at the track as Cedric Gervais is set to provide the pre-race entertainment, while Manu Manzo will perform the National Anthem and Puerto Rican rapper Miky Woodz will serve as the honorary event official for the race.

“It’s exciting to have a group that truly represents the vibrancy of South Florida serve as our dignitaries for the 4EVER 400 Presented by Mobil 1,” said Garcia. “Cedric Gervais will bring the party atmosphere to pump up the crowd before the race. Manu Manzo will show why she’s one of the best talents in music during her rendition of the National Anthem, and it’s wonderful to have such a popular performer as Miky Woodz join us as the honorary event official during this incredible weekend.

“And Pitbull is Mr. 305. We can’t get any more South Florida than having him help lead the field to green!”

Grammy-winning DJ and Miami Beach resident Cedric Gervais will get the party started as the pre-race entertainment during the Playoff race weekend. Gervais won a Grammy as a producer for best remix for his version of the popular Lana Del Rey song “Summertime Sadness” in 2013. He also has 5.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify and had acting roles in the films “Mile 22,” “Deepwater Horizon,” “Patriot’s Day,” and “Pain & Gain.”

Latin entertainment artist Manu Manzo, who will perform the National Anthem prior to the start of the race, was a nominee for Best New Artist at the 2015 Latin Grammy Awards. Manzo released her new album “Luna En Geminis” in May of this year.

Puerto Rican Rapper Miky Woodz will serve as the honorary event official for the 4EVER 400 Presented by Mobil 1. Woodz is most popular for his songs “Estamos Clear,” “Alcoba,” “En Lo Oscuro Sin Perse,” and “Tarde o Temprano.” He’s collaborated with other Latin, Puerto Rican, Dominican and Venezuelan artists and producers such as Bad Bunny, Wisin & Yandel, Natti Natasha, Ozuna, Noriel, Farruko, and more. Woodz also has 5.4 million monthly listeners on Spotify and is one of the biggest Latin music artists in the game today.



NASCAR Cup Series milestones to watch for this season – Below is a look at some of the anticipated NASCAR Cup Series milestones to watch for this season.

Driver Starts

Drivers that are expected to make milestone starts during this season are:

Kevin Harvick – 825th NASCAR Cup Series start – Martinsville Speedway (10/29)

Daniel Suarez – 250th NASCAR Cup Series start – Martinsville Speedway (10/29)

Ryan Preece – 150th NASCAR Cup Series start – Martinsville Speedway (10/29)

Ty Gibbs – 50th NASCAR Cup Series start – Martinsville Speedway (10/29)

Denny Hamlin – 650th NASCAR Cup Series start – Phoenix Raceway (11/5)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – 400th NASCAR Cup Series start – Phoenix Raceway (11/5)

Driver Wins (10 or more)

Kyle Busch leads all active drivers in career wins with 63, followed by Kevin Harvick (60), Denny Hamlin (51), Brad Keselowski (35), Martin Truex Jr. (34), Joey Logano (32), Kyle Larson (23), Chase Elliott (18) and William Byron (10).

Organization Wins

Wood Brothers Racing is on the cusp a milestone victory in the NASCAR Cup Series and will look for their 100th NASCAR Cup Series win this weekend.

Hendrick Motorsports leads all active NASCAR Cup Series organizations in wins with 301, followed by Joe Gibbs Racing (207), RFK Racing (141), Team Penske (138), Richard Childress Racing (116), Wood Brothers Racing (99), Stewart-Haas Racing (69), Trackhouse Racing (5), 23XI Racing (5), Front Row Motorsports (4), JTG Daugherty Racing (2), Kaulig Racing (2), Spire Motorsports (1).

Manufacturer Wins

Chevrolet currently has 850 wins – the most all-time in the Cup Series. Ford has the second most wins all-time in the Cup Series at 727 and Toyota has the fifth-most all-time at 179 (behind Dodge at 217 and Plymouth at 191).

Car Number Wins

No. 99 car’s next win will be its 50th in the NASCAR Cup Series.

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Hometown boy Riley Herbst scores at Las Vegas, becomes 15th different winner of 2023

Stewart-Haas Racing’s Riley Herbst finally accomplished what every driver strives for when they get behind the wheel of a race car – a trip to Victory Lane. His first win in the NASCAR Xfinity Series came after 139 starts, 24 top fives, 68 top 10s and three Xfinity Series Playoff appearances (2020, 2021, 2022). Herbst is the 15th different winner in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this season, tying 2023 with the 1987, 2004, 2014 and 2018 seasons for the fourth-most different winners through 30 races.

As a Las Vegas, Nevada native, the win was all the more special as Herbst was able to share the moment with 60 of his closest friends and family. He definitely put on a show, leading 103 of the 201 laps and crossed the finish line with the largest margin of victory of the season in the series – an impressive 14.9 seconds over current Xfinity Series standings leader John Hunter Nemechek.

Although Herbst didn’t make the Playoffs this season, he’ll aim to carry this momentum into this weekend’s race at Homestead-Miami Speedway, a track that his treated him well. In his four starts, he’s posted three top 10s. His only finish outside of the top-10 at the track was in 2021 when he raced his way up to an 11th-place finish after starting from the 29th position.

Setting the stage in South Beach: Homestead-Miami Speedway up next

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will be heading to Homestead-Miami Speedway for the Contender Boats 300 on Saturday, October 21 at 3 p.m. ET on the USA Network, the NBC Sports App, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio for the second race in the Round of 8.

The 1.5-mile South Florida track has hosted 29 Xfinity Series races, producing 22 different race winners and almost as many pole winners (21). Only five races have been won from the pole or first starting position, most recently by Harrison Burton in 2020.

The name Nemechek is a popular name at the track, thanks to Joe Nemechek who sits as the winningest driver with three victories and also has the most lead lap finishes (11) and laps completed (3,514). Although he hasn’t made a start in the Xfinity Series since the 2020 season, now his son and current Playoff contender John Hunter Nemechek will look to keep the Nemechek name prevalent as he heads into the weekend for his third-ever start at the track in the Xfinity Series.

This will be the second time that Homestead-Miami Speedway plays host to the fifth race in the Xfinity Series Playoffs (second race in the Round of 8). From 2016 to 2019, the track was home to the championship race. Daniel Suárez (2016), William Byron (2017) and Tyler Reddick (2018, 2019), took the checkered flags in those seasons. In 2020 and 2021, the track was not a Playoff track but was on the regular season schedule.

Only two previous winners are entered in this weekend’s Contender Boats 300 – Cole Custer and Myatt Snider. Custer, who is in Playoff contention, snagged his win in 2017, beating runner-up Sam Hornish Jr. by 15.405 seconds and leading 182 of the 200 laps. Snider, who will be getting behind the wheel of the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota for his fifth Xfinity Series start of the season, grabbed his win in 2021 by a mere .085 seconds.

Not only does Custer know what it takes to win at Homestead, he also knows what it takes to win the second race in the Round of 8, or 31st race of the season. In 2018, he won the second race of the Round of 8 at Texas Motor Speedway. He went on to run in the Championship race that season where he ultimately finished second in the final standings.

Track Race Winners Race Number Date Texas Kyle Larson 31 Saturday, November 5, 2016 Texas Erik Jones 31 Saturday, November 4, 2017 Texas Cole Custer 31 Saturday, November 3, 2018 Texas Christopher Bell 31 Saturday, November 2, 2019 Texas Harrison Burton 31 Saturday, October 24, 2020 Kansas Ty Gibbs 31 Saturday, October 23, 2021 Homestead Noah Gragson 31 Saturday, October 22, 2022

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will kick off their weekend on Friday, October 20 with practice at 6:05 p.m. ET followed by qualifying at 6:35 p.m. ET on the USA Network and streamed on the NBC Sports App.

Clinch Scenarios: Homestead-Miami Speedway

With a win by non-Playoff driver Riley Herbst last weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, all four Championship 4 spots are up for grabs. Let’s take a look at clinch scenarios as the drivers head to South Florida for the penultimate race in the Round of 8:

Already Clinched

No drivers have clinched a spot in the four-driver field of the next round.

Can Clinch Via Points

If there is a win by a driver who cannot advance to the next round, the following drivers could clinch by being 56 points above the 4th winless driver in the standings. The same point requirements listed below would hold true if a new win comes from among John Hunter Nemechek, Justin Allgaier or Austin Hill.

John Hunter Nemechek: Could only clinch with help

Justin Allgaier: Could only clinch with help

Austin Hill: Could only clinch with help

If there is a new winner from Cole Custer or another winless driver lower in the standings but still eligible to advance to the next round, the following drivers could clinch by being 56 points above the 3rd winless driver in the standings.

John Hunter Nemechek: Could only clinch with help

Justin Allgaier: Could only clinch with help

Can Clinch Via Win

The following drivers would clinch on their win alone: John Hunter Nemechek, Justin Allgaier, Austin Hill, Cole Custer, Chandler Smith, Sam Mayer, Sammy Smith, Sheldon Creed

Scouting the Playoff field at Homestead-Miami

With only two races left for drivers to prove they have what it takes to compete for a championship at Phoenix Raceway on November 4, the eight Playoff contenders will be giving it everything they have this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

With a lot on the line, let’s see how the competition runs on the South Florida track:

John Hunter Nemechek: Leading the standings, Nemechek has made two starts at the track (2018, 2019). In 2018, he posted a third-place finish and in 2019, he finished sixth. He’s led a total of 52 laps at the track.

Justin Allgaier: The most experienced driver in the Playoffs and second in the standings, Allgaier has made 14 starts at Homestead-Miami Speedway, posting three top 10s and leading a total of seven laps.

Austin Hill: Third in the standings and 19 points above the cutline, Hill heads to the track with one start under his belt (2022). He posted a ninth-place finish and led 19 laps.

Cole Custer: Currently in the final Championship 4 spot on points and 15 points above the cutline is Cole Custer. He’s the only Playoff driver with a Homestead-Miami win (2017). In his four starts, he’s posted one win, three top fives and three top 10s and has led 292 laps. In his last two stints at the track in the series, he posted runner-up finishes (2018, 2019).

Chandler Smith: Just outside the cutline, Smith heads to Homestead-Miami Speedway with one start (2022) where he posted a seventh-place finish.

Sam Mayer: Right behind Smith is Sam Mayer who is 16 points under the cutline. He has made one start at the South Florida track (2022), posting a fifth-place finish.

Sammy Smith: Thirty-five points under the cutline is rookie Sammy Smith. He will be making his series debut this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Sheldon Creed: In the final Playoff spot 41 points back is Sheldon Creed, who has made one start at the track (2022). He finished 17th.

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Etc.

John Hunter Nemechek to pull double duty in South Florida – John Hunter Nemechek, who is currently leading the Xfinity Series standings, will have a full weekend ahead of him at Homestead-Miami Speedway as he will be pulling double duty.

After running in the Contender Boats 300, he will get behind the wheel of the No. 42 Chevrolet for Legacy Motorsports (the car he will drive full time next season) for his first start in the Cup Series of the 2023 season. He’s made a total of 40 starts in the Cup Series (2019, 2020, 2022), posting three top 10s.

His last start in the Cup Series was last season at Homestead where he finished 27th.

Two-time Xfinity champion Dale Earnhardt Jr. returns to the series at Miami – NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. will be making his second NASCAR Xfinity Series start of the season this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway in the No. 88 JR Motorsports Chevrolet.

Earnhardt is a two-time series champion (1998-99) and will look to make his seventh series start at Homestead-Miami Speedway this weekend. In his previous six career starts at the 1.5-mile track he has put up two top fives and four top 10s.

In his series season debut at Bristol a few weeks ago, Earnhardt qualified 15th and raced his way into the lead, leading 47 laps, before a fire started in his car that relegated him to a 30th-place finish.

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Playoffs heads to South Florida for penultimate race

After two weeks to regroup and go over strategy, the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series competitors are headed to Homestead-Miami Speedway for the Baptist Health Cancer Care 200, the Playoffs’ Round of 8 finale (Saturday, October 21 at 12 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM Radio) to decide who will make the Championship 4 Round and race for the title in Phoenix.

Homestead-Miami Speedway was built as a key part of plans to help the city of Homestead rebound after devastation caused by Hurricane Andrew. Groundbreaking began August 24, 1993, exactly one year after the hurricane. The track soon opened in November of 1995. This 650-acre facility is active more than 280 days per year and features both a 1.5-mile oval and a 2.21-mile road course.

The 1.5-mile oval has hosted 26 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series races since its inaugural CRAFTSMAN Truck Series event on March 17, 1996 – a race won by Dave Rezendes piloting the No. 7 Geoffrey Bodine Motorsports Ford. Notably, there have been 23 different race winners. Kyle Busch leads the series with three wins at the track, while Playoff driver Ty Majeski is the most recent winner (2022).

The 2023 season marks the second time the speedway has hosted the Round of 8 finale in the Playoffs (2022 and 2023). The track was home to the championship race in the Playoffs from 2016-2019 before landing a spot on the regular season schedule for 2020-2021 season.

Only one race during the Round of 8 finale has been won by a non-Playoff driver – Daniel Suárez at Phoenix in 2016.

NCTS Round of 8 Finale Race Winners (2016-2022) Date Track Race Winner Season Race No. Friday, November 11, 2016 Phoenix Daniel Suarez (Non-Playoff Driver) 2016 22 Friday, November 10, 2017 Phoenix Johnny Sauter 2017 22 Friday, November 9, 2018 Phoenix Brett Moffitt 2018 22 Friday, November 8, 2019 Phoenix Stewart Friesen 2019 22 Friday, October 30, 2020 Martinsville Grant Enfinger 2020 22 Saturday, October 30, 2021 Martinsville Zane Smith 2021 21 Saturday, October 22, 2022 Homestead-Miami Ty Majeski 2022 22

Three previous Round of 8 finale winners who are current Championship 4 Playoff hopefuls – Grant Enfinger, Zane Smith, and Ty Majeski – all will head to South Florida with one goal in mind: “Win and we’re in.”

Practice and qualifying for the Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 will begin on Friday, October 20 at 4:05 p.m. ET.

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Playoff Outlook Following Talladega Superspeedway – Sept. 30, 2023 Rank Driver Starts Points Race Wins Playoff Pts + /- Cutoff 1 Corey Heim (P) 20 3,121 3 35 In On Win 2 Carson Hocevar (P) 21 3,111 3 22 23 3 Christian Eckes (P) 21 3,097 3 26 9 4 Nick Sanchez # (P) 21 3,091 0 7 3 5 Grant Enfinger (P) 21 3,088 3 24 -3 6 Ben Rhodes (P) 21 3,086 1 13 -5 7 Ty Majeski (P) 21 3,072 1 16 -19 8 Zane Smith (P) 21 3,055 2 22 -36

Playoff Clinch Scenarios: Miami offers last chance to make the Championship 4

With a win at Talladega by non-Playoff driver Brett Moffitt, only one driver has secured their spot in the Championship 4 Round at Phoenix Raceway – Corey Heim, who earned his spot with his win at Bristol. The remaining seven drivers will have to give it their all if they want a chance to move on to the Championship 4 Round. Here is a look at the clinch scenarios for the 8-driver field:

Already Clinched

The following driver has clinched a spot in the 4-driver field of the next round: Corey Heim.

Can Clinch Via Points

If there is a repeat winner or a win by a driver who cannot advance to the next round, the following drivers could clinch by being ahead of the 4th winless driver in the standings. The same point requirements listed below would hold true if a new win comes from among Carson Hocevar, Christian Eckes or Nicholas Sanchez.

Carson Hocevar: Would clinch with 33 points

Christian Eckes: Would clinch with 46 points (47 points if Sanchez wins)

Nicholas Sanchez: Would clinch with 53 points

Grant Enfinger: Would clinch with 55 points (would need help if Sanchez wins)

Ben Rhodes: Could only clinch with help

Ty Majeski: Could only clinch with help

Zane Smith: Could only clinch with help

If there is a new winner from Grant Enfinger or another winless driver lower in the standings but still eligible to advance to the next round, the following drivers could clinch by being ahead of the 3rd winless driver in the standings.

Carson Hocevar: Would clinch with 36 points

Christian Eckes: Would clinch with 49 points

Nicholas Sanchez: Could only clinch with help

Grant Enfinger: Could only clinch with help

Ben Rhodes: Could only clinch with help

Ty Majeski: Could only clinch with help

Zane Smith: Could only clinch with help

Can Clinch Via Win

The following drivers would clinch on their win alone: Carson Hocevar, Christian Eckes, Nicholas Sanchez, Grant Enfinger, Ben Rhodes, Ty Majeski, Zane Smith

Playoff Bubble Shuffle: Enfinger, Rhodes, Majeski, and Smith outside Championship 4 cutline

Following the Round of 8 opener at Bristol Motor Speedway, Corey Heim was the first to punch his ticket to the Championship 4 Round at Phoenix Raceway. With just one race left in the Round of 8, the competitors are starting to feel the heat, especially with the cutline sitting tight heading into Homestead-Miami Speedway. As the Round of 8 finale looms closer, the drivers sitting below the cutline are Grant Enfinger, Ben Rhodes, Ty Majeski and Zane Smith.

Driver of the No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Chevrolet, Zane Smith, has gone on to the title round the last three years. Last season, the reigning CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champion advanced to the Championship 4 Round by scoring two runner-up finishes in the Round of 8, in addition to a 17th-place finish at Talladega Superspeedway. Smith has experienced both highs and lows this postseason – finishing fifth at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, 12th at the Milwaukee Mile, fifth at Kansas Speedway, and 24th at Bristol Motor Speedway. Talladega unfortunately did not pan out well for Smith, spending nearly half of Saturday’s race sitting idle in the garage for a slipping clutch while the field whisked by. Although the 24-year-old could conceivably advance based on points, realistically Smith is likely facing a must-win situation. He sits -36 points back from the final transfer spot currently being held by rookie Nick Sanchez.

Ty Majeski completely dominated the Round of 8 last season, winning both Bristol and Homestead – besting Zane Smith both times. The Seymour, Wisconsin native is currently -19 points back from the final transfer spot. Although the deficit is significant, Majeski and the No. 98 ThorSport Racing Ford team will need to maximize the next 3 stages if they want to compete for the title again. The 29-year-old burst into the Playoffs with momentum after leading 168 laps at Richmond in the regular season finale before finishing second. Majeski completely dominated the field at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, taking the checkered flag after leading 179 of 200 laps. But following Indianapolis, the No. 98 team has lost some steam – finishing seventh in Milwaukee, 18th at Kansas, 19th at Bristol, and now 21st at Talladega.

Driver of the No. 23 GMS Racing Chevrolet Grant Enfinger is three points back from the final transfer position. This is his first time below the cutline since the Playoffs began. The Fairhope, Alabama native has done decently well this postseason – finishing 12th at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, first at the Milwaukee Mile, 17th at Kansas Speedway, third at Bristol Motor Speedway, and now 13th at Talladega. Although the 38-year-old has never secured a victory at Homestead, he has secured the pole position and a second-place finish before.

Ben Rhodes scraped his way into the Round of 8 by five points. The 2021 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champion will head to Homestead ranked sixth in the Playoff standings, five points from the fourth and final spot in the championship round. In sixth starts at Homestead, the Louisville, Kentucky native has an average finish of 14.2. Last year, the driver of the No. 99 ThorSport Racing Ford managed a sixth-place finish at the 1.5-mile oval. Unfortunately for the 26-year-old, the Playoffs haven’t been off to the best start – finishing 16th at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, 16th at Milwaukee, 25th at Kansas, seventh at Bristol, and second at Talladega. Like his competitors, he will need to maximize these next 3 stages if he wants a chance to compete for the title in Phoenix.

NCTS Playoffs Contender’s Career Performances at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Rank Driver Races Poles Wins Top Fives Top 10s DNFs Average Finish 1 Corey Heim 1 0 0 1 1 0 5.0 2 Carson Hocevar 1 0 0 0 0 0 12.0 3 Christian Eckes 3 0 0 1 3 0 6.0 4 Nick Sanchez 0 0 1 0 0 0 0.0 5 Grant Enfinger 6 1 0 1 3 0 11.8 6 Ben Rhodes 6 0 0 0 2 0 14.2 7 Ty Majeski 2 0 1 1 2 0 5.5 8 Zane Smith 2 0 0 1 1 1 19.5

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, Etc.

Corey Heim set to return to TRICON Garage in 2024 – TRICON Garage announced this week that 2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Regular Season Champion Corey Heim will return to the organization for a second consecutive full-time campaign aboard the No. 11 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro.

The 21-year-old is currently amid a deep Playoff run, clinching his first career berth in the Championship 4 with a victory at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 14. The Georgia native has had a landmark season with three victories, three poles, 11 top-five and 18 top-10 finishes, and a series-leading 507 laps led.

“I am super grateful to have the opportunity to return to TRICON in 2024,” said Heim. “We still have unfinished business this season, but I am excited to have my plans set for next year. We have continued to improve from top to bottom throughout this season, and I can’t wait to keep building this program with my No.11 team and the entire organization.”

Matt Mills will join Niece Motorsports full-time in 2024 – Last Thursday, Niece Motorsports revealed that Matt Mills will join the organization full time in 2024, taking over the No. 42 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet from Carson Hocevar who is transition to a full-time NASCAR Cup Series with Spire Motorsports next season.

Since 2016, Mills has made 23 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts. He has also made 123 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts and has made one Cup appearance. Fast forward to 2023, Mills has made two CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts (Richmond and Milwaukee). The 26-year-old recorded a career-best finish of fifth at Richmond.

“I think a lot of people took notice of Matt this year at Richmond and Milwaukee,” said Niece Motorsports General Manager Cody Efaw. “He’ll be a great addition to our organization as we look to continue the success the 42 team had this season. Matt has a lot of laps under his belt in both the Truck and Xfinity Series. It’s tough to get in these trucks just a few times a year and show speed like Matt did, so I think there will be a lot of growth next season as he’s able to race week after week.”

Marco Andretti returns to NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series for final two races – Marco Andretti will be returning behind the wheel of the No. 7 Spire Motorsports for the final two NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series races of the 2023 season. Andretti made his first career CRAFTSMAN Truck Series start for Spire Motorsports earlier this season at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, starting seventh and finishing with a respectable 19th-place finish.

The third generation NTT IndyCar Series racer has made 251 IndyCar starts with two victories, six pole positions, and 20 podium finishes. He’s also started 18 consecutive Indianapolis 500s. Additionally, Andretti is the reigning Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) Series champion, beating Ryan Newman and Bobby Labonte to the title.

“I had a lot of fun driving for Spire Motorsports at Mid-Ohio [Sports Car Course], the end result wasn’t reflective of the pace we had out of the gate, but I learned a lot about how these trucks handle and what to expect,” Andretti said. “I want to expand my limited stock car experience and get some laps in on the bigger ovals. Homestead and Phoenix are going to be very different from the ovals I raced with the SRX Series and, obviously, much different from Mid-Ohio, which is what I want.”

NASCAR PR