Magical Vacation Planner Racing: Chase Briscoe Homestead Advance

● Chase Briscoe, driver of the No. 14 Magical Vacation Planner (MVP) Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR), is set to make his third Homestead-Miami Speedway start in the NASCAR Cup Series during this Sunday’s 4EVER 400 Presented by Mobil 1. His best finish at the 1.5-mile South Florida oval was 19th, earned in 2021. ● There’s only one track on the NASCAR schedule where Briscoe has visited victory lane in both a truck and a car – Homestead. When he was driving fulltime for Brad Keselowski Racing in the NASCAR Truck Series in 2017, he finished the season on a high note at the track, leading four times for a race-high 81 laps en route to his first win in a NASCAR national series. The win elevated him to sixth in the Truck Series championship standings and earned him Rookie of the Year honors to go with that year’s Most Popular Driver award. ● The Mitchell, Indiana, native moved on to the Xfinity Series in a part-time capacity in 2018 before joining SHR fulltime in 2019. He totaled 11 victories in SHR’s No. 98 Ford Mustang in 2019 and 2020, eight of those coming with crew chief Richard Boswell. The pair spent the 2020 season making headlines with remarkable performances, and Homestead was the setting for one that won’t be forgotten. During a Saturday-Sunday doubleheader there in June, Briscoe overcame a tremendous amount of adversity in the Saturday race to score a solid seventh-place finish. He drove from nearly last in the 37-car field, having been forced to the pits before the green flag even waved for the 167-lap race after a piece of equipment fell off his racecar during the pace laps. He was five laps down to start the event, but drove through the field twice in the first 70 laps and used pit strategy to get back onto the lead lap for the seventh-place finish. Though Boswell was suspended for the Sunday event as a result the equipment issue on Saturday, the No. 98 team returned strong with Greg Zipadelli atop the pit box. Briscoe outdueled Brandon Jones in a two-lap dash to the finish to earn his third Xfinity Series win of 2020 by just .072 of a second. ● The 2020 win made Briscoe only the fourth driver to have won a Truck Series and Xfinity Series race at Homestead, joining Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick and Kasey Kahne. If Briscoe can make his way to victory lane driving the No. 14 Ford Mustang this weekend, he would join Busch and Harvick as the third driver in history to win in all three of NASCAR’s national series at Homestead. ● Magical Vacation Planner (MVP), the primary partner for NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Briscoe and the No. 14 Ford Mustang this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway, is offering the chance to win a four-day, three night Disney Resort package to one lucky winner and up to three of their guests. To enter, fans just need to follow three easy steps… 1. Subscribe to MVP’s YouTube channel. 2. Like and engage with MVP’s Facebook page. 3. Follow MVP on Instagram. After all three are completed prior to midnight on Saturday, Oct. 21, a winner will be chosen via a random draw on Sunday, Oct. 22. To learn more, click HERE.