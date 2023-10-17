Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Homestead Race Advance

The most important calendar item this weekend is Sunday's race on the 1.5-mile Homestead track. With just three races remaining in the 2023 season, Suárez is still looking for his first victory of the year.

The 31-year-old, Monterrey, Mexico native said he could think of no better place to celebrate a victory than Miami where his team's partner Pitbull calls home.

"Winning at Homestead in front of that crowd would be like winning at Sonoma," said Suárez whose victory at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway in June 2022 was the first ever for a Mexican-born driver in the Cup Series and the sixth ever for a foreign-born driver.

"I think Victory Lane would be a pretty wild scene. We would bring our friends from Freeway Insurance to Victory Lane and of course, Daniel's Amigos would be there. Maybe if Pitbull has an off day from touring he can join us there as well."

Suárez should be one of the favorites. Last year he finished 10th at Homestead and arrives in South Florida after finishing 15th at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday in a backup car.

Suárez's No. 99 Chevrolet will carry the Freeway.com livery again on Sunday in Homestead. It marks the final of nine races for the company that joined Suárez and Trackhouse Racing as a single-race sponsor in 2021.

Suárez has visited a Freeway Insurance office to meet employees, customers and race fans at nearly every Freeway race this season. On Saturday, he'll make his first visit to sister company Estrella Insurance for the fan event.

NBC will televise Sunday's race at 2:30 p.m.