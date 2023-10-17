United Rentals Racing: Ryan Preece Homestead Advance

This is your first trip to Homestead since 2021. What’s on your mind as you prepare for your return to South Florida?

“Yeah, I’m looking forward to getting to Homestead. I haven’t been there in the NextGen car, yet, but I’ve had some really good runs at the track in other series, so I feel like I have a good understanding of the track. It’s a unique mile-and-a-half, so it’s hard to even compare it to the others we go to. The surface of the track is really worn, so you have to run that wall as best you can because that will be the sweet spot. The tire wear will be pretty substantial, so our team will focus on the tire strategy and taking care of our stuff. As always, we’ll want to qualify well so we can be upfront with track position just being everything.” After Homestead, you head to Martinsville and Phoenix to close out the season. Would you consider Martinsville your best chance to make a statement after qualifying on the pole there in April?

“I think we have a chance every weekend and we have made statements throughout the entire season. Yeah, not every finish has shown that, but this team has worked really hard to get those positive finishes. It’s all coming together and that’s a product of the work we’ve done. From a track standpoint, Martinsville is one that I’ve always got my eye on. I’m a short-track guy and Martinsville earlier this season was really good for us. We won the pole and then just made a mistake on pit road. But we led a ton of laps and, if it weren’t for that mistake, I think we would have taken home that win. If we go there and do the same thing, we’ll be in victory lane and I’m super confident at that track. But, Phoenix was also good to us earlier this year, so we have a chance to end the season on a high note and we’re going to do everything we can to do that.” As a proud United Rentals athlete, you’ve had the opportunity to make a difference with the Turns for Troops program. United Rentals donates $50 per lap completed to the program and, so far, you’ve helped raise $30,100. What does being involved in an initiative like this mean to you?

“It’s really special to be a United Rentals athlete and being part of all the things they do for military veterans and families. These races that are part of the program are even more special knowing that completing laps is also making a difference. United Rentals does a lot of work like this in the community and I’m really proud to be part of their team and have them on my No. 41 Ford Mustang. I’m looking forward to getting out there these last three races and representing them and all they do for SoldierStrong and Operation Homefront.” TSC PR