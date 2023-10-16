Monday, Oct 16

NASCAR Statement -- No. 12 Car DQ Rescinded

“After further review of the inspection process throughout this weekend’s events at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, NASCAR has rescinded the No. 12 disqualification penalty.

Monday morning during its race weekend debrief, NASCAR discovered an issue with the damper template used for inspection.

NASCAR then conducted a detailed investigation, and has restored the No. 12’s stage and race finishing positions from Sunday.

NASCAR has taken internal steps to remedy this issue moving forward.” – NASCAR

