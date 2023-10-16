Kaulig Racing Post-Race Report | Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Layne Riggs, No. 11 Infinity Communications Group Chevrolet Camaro Layne Riggs qualified ninth for the Alsco Uniforms 302 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Under caution on lap five, Riggs reported he needed to be freed up on the first pit stop. The team stayed out under caution and restarted in 10th on lap 10. The caution came out on lap 14 while Riggs was running 11th. He told his team he learned something on that run of where he needed to make moves and block on the track. Riggs restarted from 11th on lap 18 and continued to fall back as the stage went on while battling a tight-handling race car. Riggs finished the opening stage in 16th place and reported his race car felt unstable. The team came to pit road under the stage break for four tires, fuel, an air pressure and chassis adjustment to help with the stability of the car.

Riggs restarted in 13th on lap 52. When the caution came out on lap 55, the No. 11 Infinity Communications Chevy had taken over 12th place and Riggs reported he was happy with how the car fired off following the previous adjustments made. The field took the green on lap 59 and by lap 67, Riggs had fallen to 14th reporting he was too free and was lacking security. Riggs went on to finish the second stage in 15th place.

The team came down pit road under the stage break for four tires, fuel and a track bar adjustment. Riggs exited pit road in 12th place where he restarted on lap 97. On lap 128, Riggs took over 10th place telling his team he was too free, especially in turns three and four. The No. 11 Chevy came to pit road on lap 141 for a scheduled green-flag pit stop, and Riggs cycled back to 11th place, just behind teammate, Daniel Hemric. on lap 156, Riggs took over 10th place where he went on to finish in the Alsco Uniforms 302 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, earning a career-best NXS finish. "We finished the race, we had no damage, and we stayed on the lead lap. All of our goals were accomplished today and a little bit more. I couldn't be more thankful to Infinity Communications, Kaulig Racing, Chris Rice and Matt Kaulig for giving me this opportunity. I had so much fun out there being able to not only race, but race hard and really get comfortable with the car while racing around a lot of competitive guys. I couldn't be more happy with our weekend with the No. 11 Infinity Communications team, and I'm excited to be back with the team for Martinsville." - Layne Riggs