RCR NCS Race Recap: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

“It was a really good, solid day for the No. 8 Morgan & Morgan Chevy team. I really appreciate crew chief Randall Burnett and all the RCR and ECR guys giving me a great piece when we unloaded here. We qualified up front and ran top-10 all day. Our weak spots are just restarts. I just get into bad spots and lose spots at times and can’t get my way forward. A couple of other guys can do a better job at doing that. But overall, just really pleased with the day. We made adjustments all day long. We rallied forward all day and there at the end, we were really good.” -Kyle Busch