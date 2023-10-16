Monday, Oct 16

RCR NCS Race Recap: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series News
Monday, Oct 16 3
RCR NCS Race Recap: Las Vegas Motor Speedway NK Photography Photo

Solid Performance for Austin Dillon and the No. 3 BetMGM Chevrolet Team at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
 

17th

16th

29th

"We had a solid BetMGM Chevrolet all weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. We were fast in qualifying but narrowly missed advancing to the final round. We started the race today way too loose, but crew chief Keith Rodden and all of the guys on the No. 3 team did a good job of making adjustments to tighten us up. I put us behind with a speeding penalty, but we recovered. We were decent on the last run. The important thing is we are on the right path, and ready for Homestead-Miami Speedway."

 

-Austin Dillon

Kyle Busch Claims Third-Place Finish in No. 8 Morgan & Morgan Chevrolet at Las Vegas Motor Speedway  
 

3rd

6th

12th

“It was a really good, solid day for the No. 8 Morgan & Morgan Chevy team. I really appreciate crew chief Randall Burnett and all the RCR and ECR guys giving me a great piece when we unloaded here. We qualified up front and ran top-10 all day. Our weak spots are just restarts. I just get into bad spots and lose spots at times and can’t get my way forward. A couple of other guys can do a better job at doing that. But overall, just really pleased with the day. We made adjustments all day long. We rallied forward all day and there at the end, we were really good.”

 

 

 -Kyle Busch

RCR PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Burton Finishes 20th at Las Vegas Kyle Larson clinches Championship 4 berth with win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.