Transcripts: Kyle Larson Frontstretch Interview - Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Q. Kyle, it was a flawless, no-mistake day for the 5 team. A heck of a battle with Christopher Bell at the end of the race. Did the 20 surprise you there? Did you know he was coming that quickly?

KYLE LARSON: I could see him coming in my mirror, for sure. Was hoping those lappers were going to give me the bottom. The 38 peeled off to the bottom. I knew I couldn't follow him. I just didn't want to go all the way to the top, leave the middle open.

Thankfully Christopher always races extremely clean. Could have got crazier than it did coming to the start/finish line. Thank you to him for racing with respect there.

What a job done by my team, too. Just a great race car. I almost gave it away there in one and two, getting sideways, hitting into the wall. Had to fight back there with our balance. They got it much closer there in the lead.

I was happy to pull away as much as we did. Was hoping that was going to be enough to maintain, which it was. I thought they weren't going to be able to get as close as they did there at the end. Nerve-wracking.

Thanks to Chevrolet, HendrickCars.com, Valvoline, everybody involved in this deal. This is really cool to get to race in the championship in a few weeks. Glad we don't need to stress in the last two races.

NASCAR PR