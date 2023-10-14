CHEVROLET NCS: Larson Puts Chevrolet on Front-Row at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL TOP-10 STARTING LINEUP: POS. DRIVER 2nd Kyle Larson, No. 5 HendrickCars.com Camaro ZL1 3rd William Byron, No. 24 Relay Payments Camaro ZL1 6th Kyle Busch, No. 8 Morgan & Morgan Camaro ZL1 10th Ross Chastain, No. 1 Worldwide Express Camaro ZL1 Kyle Larson, No. 5 HendrickCars.com Camaro ZL1 – Qualified 2nd “Las Vegas (Motor Speedway) is a good track for the No. 5 HendrickCars.com Chevy team. I felt really good in practice. I was able to get lucky in avoiding a tire failure, so I feel good about that. And then in qualifying, getting on the front-row is good, as well. We’re off to a good start. We just have to piece it all together tomorrow.” Did you feel a vibration in practice? “I did, yeah. I felt a vibration and I felt like my car yawed out a little more off of (turn) two. I just pulled in and thankfully we did because it wouldn’t have made it through three and four.” How comfortable do you feel in this round? “Yeah, it’s a good round of tracks for us. With Las Vegas (Motor Speedway) and Homestead (Miami Speedway), I would love to get off to a good start; get some solid points. If you can get a win, obviously that would be amazing. But just want to put in some solid races and try to give ourselves a good opportunity when we get to Martinsville (Speedway).” Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Tootsies Orchid Lounge Camaro ZL1 – Practice Accident Quote Are you OK, and did you and your crew chief Travis Mack talk about what you had seen earlier and what you were going to do differently? “We did. We saw what happened to the No. 5 (Kyle Larson) and we saw what happened with the No. 9 (Chase Elliott). We were adjusting a little bit based on that, but it looks like it didn’t matter. We ended up having a tire issue anyways. I felt like our No. 99 Tootsies Orchid Lounge Chevy was good. I wasn’t pushing too hard; I was just trying to get into a rhythm with the car. We were running long there, so we were just trying to get a rhythm. Right in the center of (turns) one and two, I had a big vibration. I didn’t even have a warning. I had a big vibration and I already knew what it was. The next thing you know, just a split second after that, it just blew.”