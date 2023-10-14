Friday, Oct 13

RCR Race Preview: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series at Las Vegas Motor Speedway... In 82 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Richard Childress Racing boasts 11 top-five and 26 top-10 finishes. In October 2022, RCR captured the pole position (Reddick) and two top-10 results (Reddick - sixth, Austin Dillon - 10th) at the 1.5-mile speedway.

 

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Las Vegas Motor Speedway... RCR has five wins at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, most recently by Austin Hill in March 2023. Other drivers to win in NXS competition for the Welcome, N.C., based organization include Kevin Harvick (2004), Jeff Burton (2007), A. Dillon (2015) and Reddick (2019). RCR has racked up four poles at Las Vegas: Kevin Harvick (2007), Ty Dillon (2014), A. Dillon (2015) and Myatt Snider (2020).

 

RCR Fan Day to Kick Off Martinsville Race Weekend in Two Weeks... Prior to the NASCAR race weekend at Martinsville Speedway, race fans are encouraged to make a “pit stop” at Richard Childress Racing’s campus in Welcome, North Carolina for the race team’s 2023 RCR Fan Day celebration. On Friday, October 27th, the Fan Day will feature RCR’s NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series stars, a hauler parade, merchandise haulers, food trucks, shop tours and even a pickleball tournament. To learn more, visit https://www.rcrracing.com/fanday2023/

 

Catch the Action on Saturday... The NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 302 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway will be televised live on Saturday, October 14, beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET on USA and the NBC Sports App. The race will be broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. 

 

Follow Sunday’s Action at Las Vegas... The NASCAR Cup Series Las Vegas 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway will be televised live on Sunday, October 15, beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC and the NBC Sports App. The race will be broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.
Austin Dillon and the No. 3 BetMGM Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway... In 16 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Austin Dillon has two top-five and three top-10 finishes, including a best performance of fourth in 2020. In his last five appearances at the track, Dillon has finished outside of the top-13 just once. 

 

Former Winner... Dillon is a two-time winner at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The 2013 NASCAR Xfinity Series Champion went to Victory Lane in Xfinity Series competition at the track in March 2015, leading 183 of the scheduled 200 laps. Dillon also has a NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series win at the track in September 2010.  

 

About BetMGM... BetMGM is a market-leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International and Entain Group, BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain’s U.S.-licensed, state-of-the-art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market-leading brands, including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino, and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey.

 

Always Bet Responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

 

The Golden Knights... Dillon grew up playing baseball, football and soccer and is generally recognized as a fan of all sports. On Saturday, he’ll have the opportunity to enjoy a Vegas Golden Knights hockey game as a guest of BetMGM. Dillon and his teammate, Kyle Busch, are scheduled to participate in pre-game activities at T-Mobile Arena prior to puck drop. The BetMGM Show car will also be on display at Toshiba Plaza.

 

Let’s Go, Carolina Cowboys! On Saturday, October 14 at 12:00 p.m. PT, Dillon is scheduled to appear at the PBR Display in the Las Vegas Motor Speedway Fan Zone in support of the Carolina Cowboys. Dillon is the general manager of the bull riding team and has been working closely with the riders in advance of the PBR Teams Series Championship, taking place in Las Vegas Oct 20 – Oct 22 at the T-Mobile Arena. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.

 

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTE:

What are your thoughts on Las Vegas Motor Speedway?

“I love Las Vegas Motor Speedway. I’ve had some success there in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the NASCAR Truck Series, and we’ve had fast Cup cars there, too. There is no doubt that the Las Vegas Motor Speedway is a fast track that allows you to move your car around in different lanes in order to find a good grip. Last fall, we finished in 10th, and our mile-and-half cars have been fast this year as well, so I look forward to getting back there again. A few weeks ago, at Kansas Speedway, we had a fast car so I’m hoping we can bring that setup package to Las Vegas and have a better race than we did in the spring race.”
 

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 Morgan & Morgan Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway...  Kyle Busch made his first NASCAR Cup Series start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in 2004, and since then, has gone on to achieve much success at his home track. In 2009, Busch won from the pole position and remains the most recent drive to accomplish the feat. The Las Vegas native has racked up 11 top-five and 14 top-10 finishes, including four top-five results in the last five Las Vegas races (dating back to 2021). Busch also has secured two pole positions (2008 and 2009) at the 1.5-mile intermediate track.

 

Leading the Way in Las Vegas... Busch owns numerous records at Las Vegas in Cup Series competition. He is the youngest race winner (23 years, 9 months, and 27 days) and holds the most top-five (11) and top-10 finishes (14). The Las Vegas native is also tied for most poles (two) among active drivers entering this weekend’s race.

 

Did You Know? One year ago during the the fall 2022 event at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the No. 8 team won the pole position - the first for RCR at the Nevada speedway and the third for the team during the 2022 season.

 

About Morgan & Morgan... As America’s largest injury law firm, Morgan & Morgan has recovered more than $15 billion for over 300,000 clients. Throughout the United States, our attorneys fulfill our “For The People'' commitment in over 50 practice areas, including national mass torts and class actions, labor and employment, civil rights, and product liability, among many others. We co-counsel with hundreds of other law firms, who refer thousands of cases to us. Our firm has taken on some of the biggest corporations across the globe, including BP, Facebook, Google, Monsanto, and Lockheed Martin, and recovered billions in complex national litigation, including $1.8 billion in the Porter Ranch Gas Leak case in 2021. Learn more at www.forthepeople.com.

 

KYLE BUSCH QUOTES:

How different are the track conditions for the October race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway versus the spring event?

“The track conditions at Las Vegas Motor Speedway are very different for the October race. Even though it’s October, it has a chance to be pretty hot outside. When we go there in the spring, it’s 60 degrees, the track is still cool, the ground is still cool from the wintertime, and hasn’t been heated up and saturated with heat and warmer than normal. I feel like that changes the characteristics of the bumps around the racetrack. I think in the October race you feel more character out of the track and it's definitely slicker and more prone to lack of grip.”

 

What makes Las Vegas Motor Speedway different than the other mile-and-a half size racetracks?

“Vegas is a cookie cutter to Kansas and Chicagoland and those places but yet they are all different from each other. I would say Texas is nothing like Atlanta which is nothing like Charlotte so they’re all kind of different in their own right. Vegas is pretty neat where it’s aged now where you can run low, you can run middle, you can run high, so it’s put on some pretty good races there the last few years.”

 

Since Las Vegas is your “hometown” race, is that an event that you circle on your calendar?

“I don’t really put any extra emphasis on it. I’ve done that in years past and it’s always bit me because I’ve always tried too hard at the home track in order to win there and it gets me in trouble, so I just treat it like any other race. I let the race kind of come to me. We work on the car and make it better throughout the day in order to be there at the end and to be fast. I enjoy Vegas and it’s been a fun place over the years. I liked it a lot more when it was flatter, but since it’s gotten some age on the banking it’s been pretty fun. You get to move around and you can run all the way up to the wall and run that high line.”

 

You have four top-five finishes in the last four races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. What will it take for you to finish a few positions better? 

“Las Vegas Motor Speedway is a place where I always feel like I’m close, but it sucks because it’s close but no cigar. It’s a little bit frustrating. I try to always run well and do a good job there, which we have been able to do. I just have been locked out of a few wins at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. I feel like we had two wins there in the last two years, but the finishes turned into top-fives. It's a little frustrating, but it’s nice to go to a track where you can run well and have confidence going into the race.”
 

Sheldon Creed and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet Camaro SS at Las Vegas Motor Speedway... Sheldon Creed has three career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, posting two top-10 finishes (both spring events in 2022 and 2023). Creed's best run came in the spring 2022 race, where the Alpine, California native started from the eighth position, led five laps, and captured a seventh-place finish at the Nevada speedway. In addition, Creed has six NASCAR Truck Series starts under his belt, earning two top-five and four top-10 results.

 

Moving on to the Round of 8... With a solid performance at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL one week ago, Creed secured the final spot in the Round of 8 for the Xfinity Series Playoffs. The 26-year-old currently holds the seventh position in the driver championship standings, 12 points below the cutline. The Round of 8 consists of three races – Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Homestead-Miami Speedway, and Martinsville Speedway – with four drivers advancing to the championship event at Phoenix Raceway.

 

Meet Creed... On Saturday, October 14 at 9:30 a.m. PT, Creed and his Richard Childress Racing teammate Austin Hill are scheduled to visit the South Point Casino booth in the Las Vegas Motor Speedway Midway to sign autographs and greet fans. Directly following at 10:00 a.m. PT, Creed will join his fellow Xfinity Series competitors for an autograph session in the Neon Garage.

 

About Whelen Engineering... Whelen Engineering is a family-owned company with a pioneering spirit and a passion to protect the lives of those who protect and serve others. The company mission is to provide industry-defining safety solutions around the world, while creating a community of problem-solvers who are inspired to push boundaries and continue our legacy of delivering ground-breaking innovation. As a global leader in the emergency warning industry, Whelen has been trusted to perform since 1952, when George Whelen III invented the first rotating aviation beacon. Whelen now encompasses two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Connecticut and New Hampshire with over 750,000 square feet of engineering and manufacturing space and the largest design staff in the industry. Every part of every Whelen product is proudly designed and manufactured in America. We embrace quality as our foundation, we celebrate innovative engineering in every product we produce.

 

SHELDON CREED QUOTE:

Starting the Round of 8, what is the outlook for the No. 2 team heading to Las Vegas Motor Speedway?

“I’ve always really liked racing at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The No. 21 team won there in the spring, so I think that gives the entire RCR Xfinity Series program confidence with bringing speed in our Chevrolets. Vegas is a race I have circled, because when you look at the Round of 8, you can’t rely on Martinsville Speedway. It’s a crap shoot and wild card, so if our No. 2 team is going to win a race and advance to the championship four, then it will need to be at either Vegas or Homestead next week. Mile and a half tracks have been our strong suit this season, especially tracks where you can move around and run the fence, so it seems like these next two races will be our best shots. Overall, I’m excited to get the Round of 8 started. We stumbled our way through the first round, but our goal remains the same with winning a race. That’s the easy solution of how to make it to Phoenix. But if we don’t win a race, we will have to run top-five, earn significant stage points, and definitely finish to have a chance at pointing our way through.” 
 

Austin Hill and the No. 21 Bennett Transportation and Logistics Chevrolet Camaro SS at Las Vegas Motor Speedway... Austin Hill has made four career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, most recently earning the checkered flag and securing his first Xfinity Series intermediate victory earlier this season in March. In eight NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series starts at the Nevada speedway, Hill has led a total of 80 laps and captured two wins (fall 2019, fall 2020), four top-five, and six top-10 results.

 

Defending Race Winner... Hill enters Saturday’s race as the most recent Xfinity Series race winner at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Earlier this year in March, the 29-year-old started from the ninth position and drove forward to claim the Stage 2 victory. Running in second place with 10 laps to go, Hill consistently chased then leader Chandler Smith to make a late-race pass and secure the victory. This marked Hill’s second win in the first three races of the 2023 season.

 

Advancing to Round of 8... With the opening round of the Xfinity Series Playoffs complete, Hill currently holds the second position in the driver championship point standings, 21 points above the cutline. The Round of 8 consists of three races – Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Homestead-Miami Speedway, and Martinsville Speedway – with four drivers advancing to the championship event at Phoenix Raceway.

 

Meet Hill... On Saturday, October 14 at 9:30 a.m. PT, Hill and his Richard Childress Racing teammate Sheldon Creed are scheduled to visit the South Point Casino booth in the Las Vegas Motor Speedway Midway to sign autographs and greet fans.

 

About Bennett Family of Companies... McDonough-Ga. based Bennett Family of Companies is a woman-owned, Women’s Enterprise Business Council (WBENC) certified, diversified transportation and logistics company. Through its 14 affiliated operating companies, the Bennett Family of Companies delivers integrated transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Bennett has 4,625 drivers/owner-operators, over 1,000 employees and 600 agents located across the United States. For more information, visit www.bennettig.com.

 

AUSTIN HILL QUOTE:

This is your second time being in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs and specifically the Round of 8. What can you take away from last season that will help you in the next few weeks?

“Last year was a great experience with our No. 21 team. I’ve had playoff runs before in my career on the Truck Series side. The Xfinity Series Playoffs were a little different than what I had seen in the past though, just in the way that the races played out given the longer distance compared to Truck Series races. The biggest thing I can take away from last year is focusing on bonus points. We weren’t able to gain bonus points in the Round of 12, but we saw that the bonus points we captured as the Regular Season Champion did help us when we had a bad finish. Now that the field has been reset, the bonus points that we earned during the regular season have helped push us back up towards the top. When you look back at my career, I haven’t made the Final Four who race for a championship, but I’ve always been just a few points shy. If we can be consistent in this round and earn bonus points along the way, it will pay dividends in our shot of racing for a championship in Phoenix.” 

