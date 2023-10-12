NASCAR Playoffs Round of 8 Begins at Las Vegas Motor Speedway This Weekend on NBC & USA Network

The 2023 NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series Playoffs Round of 8 will begin at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend on NBC, featuring the first chance for a driver to secure a spot in the Championship 4.

The NASCAR Cup Series race in Las Vegas will be presented Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC. All four remaining Cup Series Playoff races will air on the NBC broadcast network .

The NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs Round of 8 gets underway in Las Vegas this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network.

2023 NASCAR CUP SERIES PLAYOFF STANDINGS ROUND OF 8

Driver Points William Byron 4041 Martin Truex Jr. 4036 Denny Hamlin 4032 Kyle Larson 4024 Chris Buescher 4021 Christopher Bell 4016 Tyler Reddick 4016 Ryan Blaney 4014



NASCAR: CUP SERIES SOUTH POINT 400 & XFINITY SERIES ALSCO UNIFORMS 302

The first opportunity to secure a berth in the Championship 4 will be on the line for the eight remaining Playoff drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series this Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Four Playoff drivers have won before at the Las Vegas track: Denny Hamlin (2021), Kyle Larson (2021), Martin Truex Jr. (2019), and William Byron, who won earlier this year at the Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube.

Coverage of the South Point 400 will be presented Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET with Countdown to Green beginning pre-race coverage at 2 p.m. ET. NASCAR America post-race coverage will immediately follow the checkered flag at 6 p.m. ET on Peacock.

The Xfinity Series Playoffs Round of 8 will also begin in Las Vegas with the Alsco Uniforms 302 Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network. John Hunter Nemechek leads the points standings.

Two-time Daytona 500 Champion and NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., 21-time Cup Series race winner and “The Mayor” of NASCAR Jeff Burton, and Daytona 500-winning crew chief Steve Letarte will serve as analysts for the Cup and Xfinity Series races from Las Vegas with lead NASCAR race announcer Rick Allen.

Marty Snider, Dave Burns and Kim Coon will serve as pit reporters this weekend.

Snider will anchor pre- and post-race studio coverage with NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Dale Jarrett as well as Earnhardt Jr. and Burton.

NBC Sports will present the final three NASCAR Cup Series Playoff races on NBC over the course of the next three weekends, including:

Sun., Oct. 22: 4EVER 400 Presented by Mobil 1, Homestead-Miami Speedway (2:30 p.m. ET)

Sun., Oct. 29: Xfinity 500, Martinsville Speedway (2 p.m. ET)

Sun., Nov. 5: NASCAR Cup Series Championship, Phoenix Raceway (3 p.m. ET, also on Peacock)

BROADCAST TEAM

Analysts: Dale Earnhardt Jr. , Jeff Burton , Steve Letarte

Play by Play: Rick Allen

Pit Reporters: Marty Snider, Dave Burns, Kim Coon

STUDIO COVERAGE TEAM

Host: Marty Snider

Analyst: Dale Jarrett, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton

HOW TO WATCH

TV – NBC, USA Network

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date Coverage Platform Time (ET) Fri., Oct. 13 NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice & Qualifying USA Network 7 p.m. Sat., Oct. 14 NASCAR Cup Series Practice & Qualifying USA Network 12:30 p.m. Countdown to Green – NASCAR Xfinity Series USA Network 3 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 302 USA Network 3:30 p.m. Post-Race – NASCAR Xfinity Series USA Network 6 p.m. Sun., Oct. 15 Countdown to Green – NASCAR Cup Series NBC 2 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 NBC 2:30 p.m. NASCAR America Post-Race – NASCAR Cup Series Peacock 6 p.m.



IMSA: PETIT LE MANS

The star-studded field at the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Motul Petit Le Mans season finale is headlined by 2023 Indianapolis 500 winner Josef Newgarden, four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves, and six-time IndyCar Series champion Scott Dixon, while 2009 Formula 1 champion Jensen Button will be making his IMSA debut. Championships will be decided in all five IMSA classes at the 10-hour endurance race taking place this Saturday at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta across NBC, Peacock and USA Network.

BROADCAST TEAM

Play by Play: Kevin Lee

Analysts: Calvin Fish , Townsend Bell , James Hinchcliffe , Brian Till

Pit Reporters: Dillon Welch, Hannah Newhouse, Matt Yocum, Georgia Henneberry



HOW TO WATCH

TV – USA Network

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date Platform Time (ET) Sat., Oct. 14 Peacock Noon USA Network, Peacock 6:30 p.m.

2023 SUPERMOTOCROSS VIEWERSHIP

The landmark inaugural season of the 31-event SuperMotocross World Championship Series (SMX) recently concluded with the culmination of the historic postseason (Playoffs and Final) at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, where two of the sport’s youngest and brightest stars cemented their place in the history books.

As champions, Haiden Deegan and Jett Lawrence were the two biggest financial benefactors of the SMX World Championship, which awarded the sport’s largest prize payout of $10 million - $5.5 million of which was available for the final three postseason races. Deegan collected $575,000 in postseason earnings while Lawrence received $1.2 million, both of which included individual race purses and championship point funds.

Domestically, NBC Sports’ coverage of the 2023 SMX World Championship season surpassed 23 million hours of viewership consumption across NBC, USA Network, and Peacock, up 111% versus the comparable programming in 2022. Powered by Peacock, over 17 million digital hours of viewership were consumed – up 307% compared to last year.

Collectively, more than 110,000 fans made their way through the postseason turnstiles in Concord, North Carolina, for SMX Playoff 1, Joliet, Illinois, for SMX Playoff 2, and in Los Angeles for the SMX World Championship Final, adding to the 192,000 that attended the 11 rounds of the Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing this summer.

For more information, click here.

MOTOGP: PERTAMINA GRAND PRIX OF INDONESIA

MotoGP travels to Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit for the Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia this Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on CNBC.

Only three points separate Franceso Bagnaia (292 pts) and Jorge Martin (316 pts) in the chase for the championship, while Marco Bezzecchi (265 pts) sits in third place. Martin won the most recent race at the Grand Prix of Japan, cutting dramatically into Bagnaia’s lead.

