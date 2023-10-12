Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Las Vegas

William Byron, driver of the No. 24 Relay Payments Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, will be available to members of the media at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway media center on Saturday, Oct. 14, at 8:50 a.m. local time.
MOVING ON: For the second straight season, William Byron has reached the Round of 8 of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. He secured his spot by winning at Texas Motor Speedway in the Round of 12 opener and followed that up with runner-up finishes at Talladega Superspeedway and the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL. Byron’s Round of 12 average finish (1.67) ranks second-best in the history of the elimination-style playoff system. In fact, in the first six races of this year’s playoffs, Byron’s average finish (5.50) is the fourth-best all-time since the inception of this championship format. Of note, Byron has a win at all four tracks (Las Vegas Motor Speedway in 2023, Homestead-Miami Speedway in 2021, Martinsville Speedway in 2022 and Phoenix Raceway in 2023) that are hosting the final four races of the season
CAREER SEASON: Heading into the next round, Byron continues to add to his already impressive 2023 season stats. After 32 races, Byron leads the series in wins (six), stage wins (eight), stage points (273), playoff points (41), race points (1,054), average finishing position (11.47) and top-10 finishes (18). He is tied for the most top-five finishes (13) with two other drivers, including Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson. He also has led a single-season career-best 895 laps – second to Larson (898). In addition, Byron ranks second for the season in average running position (10.32), laps run in the top five (3,387) and laps run in the top 10 (4,861).
1.5-MILE MOMENTUM: Byron is no stranger to success on mile-and-a-half tracks during his Cup Series career. Since the start of 2021 (not counting races on Atlanta Motor Speedway after its reprofiling for 2022), he has three wins, two runner-up finishes, eight top-fives and 14 top-10s in 21 races on 1.5-mile tracks. In fact, in the five races on that track length this season, Byron leads the series in wins (two, one each at Las Vegas and Texas), average finish (4.40) and points (218).
LUCKY IN LAS VEGAS: When the No. 24 Relay Payments Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 unloads for Sunday’s race at Las Vegas, it will mark Byron’s 12th Cup Series start at the 1.5-mile speedway. This time, Byron returns as the defending winner from this year’s spring race. The Charlotte, North Carolina, native has two stage wins at Las Vegas – tied for the fourth-most – which both came in the March race after he led 176 laps before going on to collect the checkered flag.
VIVA LAS RUDY: Returning to Las Vegas for the sixth time with the Cup Series, crew chief Rudy Fugle is confident heading to a venue that he has had success at before. In his five Cup Series showings, Fugle has one win coming earlier this season, two top-five finishes, three top-10s and an average finish of 9.00. The Livonia, New York, native has called the shots for 11 additional national series races at the track with 10 of those coming in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. He has collected one win (March 2019), four top-five finishes, six top-10s, three pole awards and 238 laps led in those Truck Series events. With Byron in the Truck Series in 2016, the duo qualified 10th and raced to a fifth-place finish at the 1.5-mile venue.
PIT ROAD PROWESS: Through 32 races in the 2023 season, the No. 24 pit crew remains in the top spot with the fastest average four-tire pit stop time of 11.020 seconds. The No. 24 pit crew consists of Spencer Bishop (jackman), Jeff Cordero (front-tire changer), Orane Ossowski (rear-tire changer), Ryan Patton (tire carrier) and Landon Walker (fueler).
WELCOME RELAY PAYMENTS: Earlier this year, Hendrick Motorsports announced a new partnership with Relay Payments, the fintech company modernizing payments for the transportation, logistics and supply chain industries. Founded in 2019, Relay's mission is to help digitally transform the logistics industry. The company offers a digital payment network designed to increase efficiencies, reduce fraud, improve driver satisfaction and eliminate operational headaches. Relay Payments debuted their primary paint scheme at Bristol Motor Speedway during the Round of 16. Earlier this week, Relay Payments unveiled their inverse scheme for the playoff race at Las Vegas. For a closer look at Byron's No. 24 Relay Payments Chevy, click here.