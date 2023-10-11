HOIST® to Serve as Official Hydration Partner of RFK Racing

HOIST®, one of the fastest growing hydration beverages in the U.S., and NASCAR’s Roush Fenway Keselowski (RFK) Racing have teamed up for a multi-year partnership launching in 2024, which will see the fast-moving brand serve as the official hydration partner of RFK.

“We’re excited to kick off this partnership with HOIST, a brand that is up and coming throughout the beverage industry,” said RFK driver Chris Buescher. “I have been drinking HOIST for a while now and it’s changed the game in my overall hydration and performance. We know their product will take us to the next level both on and off the track and we can’t wait to ‘hoist’ our bottles in victory lane.”



HOIST offers IV-level hydration across its product line of bottled beverages, powder sticks and liquid pouches. The HOIST formula is isotonic and made to absorb instantly, making this pairing ideal for extreme athletes like Chris Buescher of RFK Racing, to excel in races and outperform competitors. HOIST is clinically proven to replenish your body with the electrolytes, carbohydrates, and fluids your body needs without delay.

“This partnership is the perfect blend of speed, precision, and hydration as HOIST keeps Chris and his team fueled for success on and off the racetrack,” said Rachel Trotta, Director of Business Development for HOIST. “We are thrilled to align with a like-minded team who shares a passion for excellence, resilience and breaking boundaries.”

RFK Racing began competing in NASCAR in 1988, growing into one of the most successful teams in NASCAR – becoming the first team in the sport’s history to amass over 300 victories. RFK boasts 141 NASCAR Cup Series wins and continues to grow with the addition of NASCAR Champion Brad Keselowski in 2021. The team placed both drivers in the 2023 NASCAR Playoffs, with Buescher currently competing for the championship in the Round of 8.

For more information about HOIST, visit www.drinkhoist.com.

For more information about RFK Racing, visit www.rfkracing.com, and follow the team on all social platforms @rfkracing.

RFK PR