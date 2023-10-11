● Viva Las Vegas: The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Sin City this weekend for the South Point 400 on the Las Vegas Motor Speedway 1.5-mile oval. Sunday’s 267-lap race will be at 2:30 p.m. ET with live coverage by NBC, PRN and SiriusX NASCAR Radio. Ryan Preece will pilot the No. 41 HaasTooling.com Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) for the second time this season at the Nevada desert track. Preece and the No. 41 team have been making positive strides over the last few weeks, looking to close out the season with solid results. In the last four races, Preece has three top-12 finishes and hopes to keep that momentum going this weekend. ● By The Numbers: Preece will make his eighth career Las Vegas start this weekend. His first was in 2019 for JTG-Daugherty Racing. In March 2021, Preece tallied his best Las Vegas finish of 15th. In his last visit in March, Preece started 31st and finished 23rd in his outing there with SHR and his first in a Ford Mustang. ● About HaasTooling.com: Back on the No. 41 Ford Mustang this weekend is HaasTooling.com, the cutting tool division of Haas Automation led by SHR co-owner Gene Haas. HaasTooling.com was launched as a way for CNC machinists to purchase high-quality cutting tools at great prices. Haas cutting tools are sold exclusively online at HaasTooling.com and shipped directly to end users. HaasTooling.com products became available nationally in July 2020. Haas Automation, founded in 1983, is America’s leading builder of CNC machine tools. The company manufactures a complete line of vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, rotaries and indexers, and automation solutions. ● HaasTooling.com Winner’s Circle: The focal point of the No. 41 Ford Mustang’s red, white and black paint scheme this weekend is the HaasTooling.com Winner’s Circle logo. The online tooling division of the U.S. machine tool builder Haas Automation, Inc. introduced the Haas Tooling Winner’s Circle this year, a membership program that offers customers free next-day delivery, discounted pricing on all products, and a lower threshold for free shipping. HaasTooling.com already offers industry-leading pricing and fast delivery on an expansive selection of cutting tools, toolholders, and workholding products. Now, Haas Tooling Winner’s Circle members will get the added benefits of free shipping on all orders over $49, free next-day delivery anywhere in the contiguous United States (on most orders), and 5% off every tooling purchase. For even greater savings, the 5% discount may be combined with other promotions, and a single membership may be used by an entire company. ● Last Weekend: The Cup Series competed close to home last weekend, taking on the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Roval on Sunday. Preece and the No. 41 team qualified 18th Saturday afternoon. In Sunday’s race, Preece’s Ford Mustang lacked forward drive and grip to start out but, with the team’s adjustments and focus on pit strategy, Preece was able to race into the top-10 during the final stage of the race. He took home an 11th-place finish. ● Where He Stands: Preece heads to the Las Vegas 24th in the driver standings with 555 points.