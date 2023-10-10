Drumstick® Co-brands No. 47 Smiths® Camaro at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

With four NASCAR Cup Series races remaining, Smith's® and Drumstick® are joining forces both in-store and online, as well as on the track, supporting Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s No. 47 Camaro ZL1 team at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the South Point 400. This is the second race for both Smith’s and Drumstick this year and they have similar goals of capturing the attention of millions of NASCAR’s brand loyal fans.



“A Drumstick® sundae cone is the perfect snack to enjoy during a long day on the track,” said Scott Wun, Associate Brand Manager for Drumstick®. “We’re excited to continue supporting DAYTONA 500 CHAMPION Ricky Stenhouse Jr. at the South Point 400 in Las Vegas this upcoming weekend and look forward to seeing America’s favorite sundae cone in action.”



Prior to the No. 47 Smith’s / Drumstick Camaro hitting the 1.5-mile oval, Stenhouse Jr. will be making an appearance at Smith’s located at 9710 W. Skye Canyon Park Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89166 on Friday at 4:30 PM Pacific. The race-themed activation (from 3 PM to 7 PM Pacific) is presented by Drumstick®, Entenmann’s®, Cottonelle®, Cheez-It®, Tree Top® Apple Sauce and Blue Buffalo™.



“We’re looking forward to having Drumstick on our Camaro with Smith’s and appearing at the store on Friday,” said Stenhouse Jr.



Also, on site at Smith’s there will be a ‘Race to Vaccinate’ mobile unit, which provides consumers a convenient and unique way to get vaccinated against preventable and common illnesses. Then on the following day after the store appearance, Stenhouse Jr. practices and qualifies his No. 47 Smith’s / Drumstick Camaro ZL1. The Olive Branch, Mississippi native has one top-five and two top-10 finishes in 16 starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.



“We learned some things at Vegas earlier this year,” said Stenhouse Jr. “The car was tighter than what we anticipated. It started to get better the last two runs, and we were more competitive from where we were at the beginning of the race. We’ll apply what we learned to our No. 47 Smith’s / Drumstick Camaro this weekend.”



Live coverage of the South Point 400 on Sunday starts at 2:30 PM ET on NBC, PRN and SIRIUSXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90).



JTG Racing PR