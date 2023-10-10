Goodyear Fast Facts -- Las Vegas

NASCAR Cup Series -- Race No. 33 – 267 laps / 400.5 miles

Las Vegas Motor Speedway (1.5-mile oval) – Las Vegas, Nev.

Fast Facts for March 14-15, 2023



Tire: Goodyear Eagle 18-inch Speedway Radials



Set limits: Cup: 1 set for practice, 1 set for qualifying and 9 sets for the race

(8 race sets plus 1 set transferred from qualifying)



Tire Codes: Left-side -- D-5186; Right-side -- D-5190



Tire Circumference: Left-side -- 2,263 mm (89.09 in.); Right-side -- 2,279 mm (89.72 in.)



Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front -- 20 psi; Left Rear -- 22 psi;

Right Front -- 50 psi; Right Rear -- 46 psi



Storyline – Much goes into determining Las Vegas tire set-up: Las Vegas Motor Speedway has traditionally been known as a low tire wear track. Over the past several years, the track surface has begun to age and that, in addition to a compound change at the beginning of last season, has brought wear more into play. The other factor at Las Vegas, as it is across the board, is the teams’ search for grip. While that compound change has added mechanical grip, teams use many tuning tools to add aerodynamic grip. Getting the rear end of the Next Gen car out of the air and sealed off is the goal, and one way teams do that is by running less air in the rear tires. Of course, running air pressures below Goodyear’s minimum recommended pressures causes the sidewall to over-deflect, potentially breaking down the components of the tire and often leading to air loss. Goodyear updated the construction of both the left- and right-side tires that are run at Las Vegas last fall, giving teams a little more flexibility in making set-up choices. As it does every weekend, Goodyear engineers have made available a lot of data leading into Las Vegas and will continue to work with teams at the track.

“We are finally seeing a little bit of tire wear at Last Vegas over the past several races,” said Greg Stucker, Goodyear’s director of racing. “While that is something teams need to factor in, finding grip will be paramount this weekend. We have instituted several construction updates since the advent of the Next Gen car, including one that we rolled into the tire set-ups at Las Vegas, Kansas and Texas last fall. That has opened up the playbook for teams a little bit in their car set-ups. Having said that, we provide teams with data that shows how important air pressures are, along with camber settings, in balancing performance with the life of the tire.”



Notes – Third straight Las Vegas Cup race on this tire set-up: Being on 18-inch bead diameter tires, NASCAR Cup teams will run a different tire set-up than those in the Xfinity Series at Las Vegas this week . . . this is the same combination of left- and right-side tires that Cup teams have run at Las Vegas since last October . . . they have also run this same tire set-up at Auto Club, Kansas (twice), Nashville and Pocono in 2023 . . . with this 18-inch tire, and its lower profile sidewall, NASCAR Cup cars will not run inner liners in any of their tires in 2023.



GOODYEAR TIRE NOTES



NASCAR Xfinity Series – Race No. 30 – 200 laps / 300 miles

Las Vegas Motor Speedway (1.5-mile oval) – Las Vegas, Nev.

Fast Facts for October 13-14, 2023



Tire: Goodyear Eagle 15-inch Speedway Radials



Set limits: Xfinity: 6 sets for the event



Tire Codes: Left-side -- D-6110; Right-side -- D-6112



Tire Circumference: Left-side -- 2,225 mm (87.60 in.); Right-side -- 2,250 mm (88.58 in.)



Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front -- 19 psi; Left Rear -- 19 psi;

Right Front -- 52 psi; Right Rear -- 48 psi



Notes – Xfinity returns to Las Vegas on 2022/2023 tire set-up: Being on 15-inch bead diameter tires, NASCAR Xfinity Series teams will run a different tire set-up than those in the Cup Series at Las Vegas this week . . . this is the same combination of left- and right-side tires these teams have run at Las Vegas since the beginning of 2022 . . . Xfinity has also run this same tire set-up at Kansas, Michigan and Texas this season . . . as on all NASCAR ovals greater than one mile in length, Xfinity teams are required to run inner liners in all four tire positions at Las Vegas . . . air pressure in those inner liners should be 12-25 psi greater than that of the outer tire.



