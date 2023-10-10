Denny Hamlin – No. 11 Mavis Toyota Camry TRD Preview – South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

No. 11 Mavis Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes

HAMLIN AT LAS VEGAS: Denny Hamlin is a former winner at Las Vegas Motor Speedway after visiting victory lane in September 2021. He has led more than 100 laps in two of the past three playoff races at the 1.5-mile track. Earlier this season, he was poised to finish solidly inside the top five before an overtime restart shuffled him back to 11th.

ROUND OF 12 RECAP: Hamlin secured his fifth consecutive Round of 8 berth in large part due to a fifth-place finish at Texas Motor Speedway and third two weeks ago at Talladega Superspeedway. He was able to clinch his spot after stage two last weekend in Charlotte once he scored enough stage points to solidify his position.

GABEHART EFFECT: Since being paired with crew chief Chris Gabehart at the start of the 2019 season, Hamlin leads the Cup Series with 20 victories, 79 top-five finishes, and 4,905 laps led. During their time working together, the duo has won at eight of the 10 playoff tracks, including a victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in September 2021.

MAVIS: Mavis Tires & Brakes will be featured as the primary sponsor for Hamlin and the No. 11 team this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Mavis, based in Millwood, New York, is the largest independent tire and service provider in the United States with more than 850 service centers in 22 states. Mavis recently acquired TBC Corporation's NTB Service Centers and Tire Kingdom Service Centers, which yields more than 2,000 service centers under the brand umbrella in total.

JGR AT LAS VEGAS: Joe Gibbs Racing owns four Cup Series victories at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. In 100 combined starts at the track, the organization has posted 27 top-five finishes, 51 top-10s, six pole awards, and 1,023 laps led. Kyle Busch, Matt Kenseth, and Martin Truex Jr. join Hamlin on the list of drivers who have driven JGR Toyotas to victory lane in Las Vegas.

TUNE IN: Coverage of this weekend's race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway begins Sunday, October 15, at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC, PRN Radio, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Denny Hamlin, Driver of the No. 11 Mavis Toyota Camry TRD

What is your outlook about going to Las Vegas this weekend?

“I’m looking forward to Vegas. I don’t always practice well there and don’t always qualify well there, but I always race well. That’s my Kansas 2.0. I don’t know what it is about those tracks, but it just seems like it takes me a day to get up to speed. I think we’ll be good though. The mile-and-a-halves have been great for us this year, so I feel good about this weekend and these next three races.”

